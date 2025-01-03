Online sessions attracted 166 participants from diverse sectors

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers has successfully concluded two legal workshops designed to equip businesses with the knowledge and tools to effectively manage debt collection and navigate legislation surrounding bounced cheques in the UAE. The online sessions attracted 166 participants from private sector companies operating across diverse industries.

The first workshop was held in partnership with Hamdan Al Shamsi Law Firm and provided participants with a comprehensive overview of legal strategies for debt recovery. The session covered crucial topics including legal notices and correspondences, performance and payment orders, and the implementation of precautionary measures. The webinar also discussed proactive measures to address overdue debts including best practices in contracts, credit checks, and invoicing to minimise the risk of non-payment while maintaining positive client relationships.

The second workshop addressed the legislation applicable to bounced cheques in the UAE. Presented in collaboration with Hadef and Partners, the webinar offered practical guidance on preventing and managing bounced cheques. The interactive session also explored effective dispute resolution strategies and highlighted the latest developments in the legal framework governing bounced cheques.

The online workshops were organised as part of Dubai Chambers' commitment to fostering a thriving business environment. By offering valuable expertise and effective tools to navigate the local legal landscape, Dubai Chambers aims to enhance the competitiveness of companies, support their growth, and promote the adoption of best practices.

