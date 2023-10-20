H.E. Abdul Aziz Abdulla Al Ghurair:

The Diplomatic Circle discussed Dubai’s role in regional and global trade, shedding light on the emirate’s strategic initiatives and their potential to benefit regional and global economies.

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers has successfully held the 2023 edition of the Diplomatic Circle Dinner, an annual event that creates a platform to engage with top officials, ambassadors, consul generals, and commercial attachés in the UAE and bolster channels of economic cooperation between Dubai and the world.

Hosted at the prestigious Atlantis The Royal on the Palm Jumeirah, the event saw senior diplomats gather to exchange perspectives on the business environment in Dubai, network with Dubai Chambers members, and learn more about the exciting trade and investment opportunities emerging in the emirate.

The proceedings commenced with an inspiring welcome speech from His Excellency Abdul Aziz Abdulla Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, who addressed the distinguished audience of more than 100 members of the diplomatic community.

His Excellency emphasised the important role played by ambassadors, consul generals, and commercial attachés in the UAE in driving international collaboration and building mutually beneficial partnerships, commenting: “The diplomatic community remains a key strategic partner in our ongoing efforts to consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading global business hub in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.”

“Dubai remains the leading global destination for greenfield FDI projects and attracted FDI inflows of AED 20.9 billion (US$ 5.7 billion) during H1 2023 alone. The continued support from our international counterparts has led to significant strides in increasing the emirate’s foreign trade volumes and will continue to play a vital role in achieving the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) target of doubling the size of the emirate’s economy over the coming decade,” he added.

H.E. Al Ghurair emphasised the importance of building bridges of communication and introduced guests to the numerous programmes and initiatives launched by Dubai Chambers to strengthen cross-border economic cooperation, stating: “At the beginning of the year, we launched the International Partner Network, a new initiative focused on promoting cross-border dialogue between the chamber, trade promotion and representative offices, commercial attachés, and country-specific Business Councils. We are committed to involving the diplomatic corps in our strategic plans and initiatives to support the interests of Dubai’s dynamic business community, as well as enhancing their role as key contributors to shaping policies that serve their countries' interests in the UAE.”

His Excellency revealed plans to activate more country-specific Business Councils to represent the diverse range of investors in the Dubai market and drive the growth of bilateral trade and business opportunities. In addition, he underlined the vital role played by the chambers’ international representative offices in supporting the global expansion of Dubai-based businesses. Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has launched 10 new international offices this year, increasing its overseas presence to 25 offices worldwide.

The new offices place the chamber firmly on track to achieve the goals of the ‘Dubai Global’ initiative, which aims to establish a powerful network of 50 offices worldwide by the end of the decade. These offices will play a central role in the chamber’s drive to attract 100 SMEs to Dubai and support the expansion of 100 Dubai-based companies into global markets by the end of 2024.

His Excellency concluded: “Dubai's economy is continuing on its remarkable growth trajectory, sending a message of confidence to investors that further strengthens the emirate’s position as a leading global destination for business, trade, and investments at the heart of the global economy."

The Diplomatic Circle event also hosted an insightful panel discussion featuring Mohammed Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers; Abdulla Al Hashmi, Chief Operating Officer – Parks and Zones at DP World GCC; and Stephen Moss, Regional CEO – Middle East, North Africa, and Türkiye at HSBC Bank.

During the session, the esteemed panellists explored Dubai’s role in regional and global trade. The interactive dialogue shed light on Dubai's strategic initiatives and their potential to benefit both regional and global economies. The session provided a valuable platform for attendees to engage with the speakers on the ambitious efforts undertaken by their organisations to drive mutually beneficial growth in bilateral trade and investments.

About Dubai Chambers:

Dubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity that supports Dubai’s vision as a global player by empowering businesses, providing innovative value-added services and access to influential networks. In March 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the restructuring of Dubai Chamber and the formation of three chambers for the emirate, namely, Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which now operate under Dubai Chambers. For more information, please visit us on: www.dubaichambers.com

