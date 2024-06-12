Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy showcased its key programmes and initiatives at its stand during the exhibition and encouraged African companies to participate in Expand North Star 2024, the world's biggest event for startups and investors.

The Emirates Group conducted three Career Clinics at the chamber’s stand with the goal of attracting the brightest digital talent to Dubai.

The chamber’s stand also hosted four Dubai-based digital startups to share their success stories and highlight the benefits of Dubai’s digital economy ecosystem.

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has successfully concluded its participation in GITEX Africa 2024 in Marrakech, Morocco. The chamber arranged more than 56 meetings with African ecosystem partners during the event, with the goal of attracting VCs and companies from the continent to expand their business activities into Dubai.

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy showcased the emirate’s competitive advantages at its stand during the three-day event, as well as the extensive support the chamber provides to African companies seeking to enter the Dubai market. The chamber’s participation came as part of its ongoing drive to establish Dubai as a leading global capital of the digital economy.

During the event, which is the largest of its kind for technology and startups on the African continent, the chamber focused on attracting digital startups to participate in Expand North Star 2024. Organised by Dubai World Trade Centre and hosted by Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, Expand North Star is the world’s biggest event for startups and investors and will take place in Dubai during October 2024.

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy partnered with the Emirates Group to host the team at its stand. The Group’s IT team conducted three Career Clinics aimed at attracting the brightest digital talent to Dubai. The chamber also hosted four Dubai-based digital startups at its stand, including Cafu, Syspos, Fleetroot, and BankBuddy, to promote the success stories of digital enterprises in Dubai’s business community.

The chamber’s stand at GITEX Africa attracted more than 860 visitors and created a platform to showcase the various initiatives and programmes led by Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy. These include ‘Business in Dubai,’ an innovative online portal that helps digital companies establish their presence in Dubai or expand their activities in the emirate by providing convenient access to a range of institutional services and business matching activities.

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy delivered four in-depth presentations on Dubai’s favourable economic landscape and digital economy ecosystem, which highlighted the emirate’s competitive advantages for digital startups and provided insights on the support available to drive their expansion into global markets from Dubai.

The chamber also participated in a fireside chat showcasing its role in supporting and developing the digital economy in Dubai, its efforts to attract talent, and the various programmes and initiatives launched to support startups. In addition, the chamber organised a panel discussion among entrepreneurs from the four Dubai-based companies hosted at the impact stage that focused on their success stories.

GITEX Africa featured the GITEX Africa Supernova Challenge as part of North Star Africa, which invited businesses from diverse sectors to present their innovative ideas. The winner of the contest, which was Africa’s largest-ever startup pitch competition, received a fully funded opportunity by Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy to participate in Expand North Star 2024 in Dubai.

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy’s participation in GITEX Africa was aimed at contributing to achieving its strategic priorities, which include strengthening Dubai's position as a leading global destination for the digital economy in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).

-Ends-

About:

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, aims to strengthen Dubai’s position as a global leader in the digital economy; attract specialised talent, leading companies, and new investments; and create a stimulating environment that supports the growth of digital companies. The chamber was established by a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

