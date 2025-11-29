Salem AlShamsi : “ We are committed to enabling Dubai-based companies to build strong partnerships in priority markets .”

Dubai’s non-oil trade with Cambodia reached AED 1.4 billion in 2024, recording year-on-year growth of 3%.

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has successfully concluded its trade mission to Malaysia and Cambodia. The chamber organised 189 bilateral business meetings in the Cambodian capital, Phnom Penh, between companies from Dubai and Cambodia to explore new partnership opportunities across diverse sectors.

As part of the mission, the chamber hosted the ‘Doing Business with Cambodia’ Forum in cooperation with the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in the Kingdom of Thailand (currently serving as the UAE’s Non-Resident Embassy to Cambodia), the Ministry of Commerce in Cambodia, the Cambodia Chamber of Commerce, and the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC).

The forum featured welcome remarks delivered by H.E.Tekreth Kamrang, Secretary of State, Ministry of Commerce, Kingdom of Cambodia; Neak Oknha Kith Meng, President of Cambodia Chamber of Commerce and Chair of ASEAN Business Advisory Council- Cambodia; Salem Al Shamsi, Executive Vice President of International Relations at Dubai Chambers, and Suon Sophal, Deputy Secretary General of the Cambodia Investment Board, Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC) who presented a presentation on exploring Cambodia’s economic growth.

More than 357 senior officials, business leaders, and representatives of local companies attended the forum to explore avenues for cooperation and partnership opportunities between members of the Dubai delegation and the Cambodian business community.

Salem Al Shamsi, Executive Vice President of International Relations at Dubai Chambers, commented: “We are committed to enabling Dubai-based companies to build strong partnerships in priority markets and opening new paths for international expansion. These activities support the sustainable growth of Dubai’s business community and reinforce the emirate’s position as a leading global business hub.”

During the forum, Dubai Chamber of Commerce delivered an informative presentation outlining the opportunities offered by Dubai’s dynamic business environment. The session highlighted the emirate’s competitive advantages for Cambodian companies across diverse sectors and demonstrated how Dubai serves as a strategic gateway to high-potential regional markets.

The Council for the Development of Cambodia delivered an overview of the country’s economic fundamentals, business environment, development strategies, and commercial landscape, together with the key investment opportunities available to foreign companies and investors.

Dubai Chamber of Commerce has identified a range of high-potential sectors for trade from Dubai and Cambodia including aluminium; iron and steel; beverages; mattresses and bedding; furniture; and aircraft and spacecraft parts.

Promising sectors for investment in Cambodia by Dubai-based companies include travel and tourism; hotel and restaurants; transportation and warehousing; textiles; consumer products; and appliances; as well as construction and infrastructure investments.

The delegation from Dubai featured representatives from 16 Dubai-based private-sector companies operating across diverse industries including building materials and construction; engineering; FMCG trading; food and beverages; healthcare, retail; ready-made garments; textiles; beauty and cosmetics; and the oil and gas sector.

