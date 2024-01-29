Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Calendar, the official listings platform for events in the city, is set to elevate Dubai’s entertainment scene with an impressive array of world-class sporting, music, lifestyle and arts and culture events slated for this February.

This month’s standout events include the prestigious Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, the action-packed Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship, the UNTOLD Dubai mega music festival, and the eagerly awaited return of Dubai International Boat Show.

Here are Dubai Calendar’s top picks of upcoming events this February:

ARTS, CULTURE, AND LIFESTYLE

The upcoming Dubai Fashion Week, now in its third edition, will showcase Autumn/Winter 2024-25 collections from 4-8 February at the Dubai Design District. Leading the global fashion calendar ahead of fashion capitals like New York, Milan, London and Paris for the first time, this five-day spectacle brings together designers and luxury brands from across the region.

To kickstart the art season, Dubai Culture's Sikka Art & Design Festival, marking 12 years of remarkable creativity and inspiration, returns from 23 February to 3 March at the historic Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood. This festival will showcase emerging talents from the UAE and beyond, presenting a diverse range of art installations, photography, live performances, film screenings, music, and more.

Taste of Dubai is returning with another extravagant culinary celebration from 23-25 February at Skydive Dubai in Dubai Marina. Featuring the region's best chefs and restaurants, the event offers tasting sessions, interactive cooking masterclasses, live music, and family-friendly entertainment in a laid-back outdoor setting.

Dubai International Boat Show, the region’s largest and most established marine lifestyle show, sets sail from 28 February to 3 March at Dubai Harbour. Nautical enthusiasts can navigate the latest in yacht technology and explore the finest leisure crafts from around the world.

SPORTS FOR ALL

The Meydan Racecourse welcomes back the Dubai Racing Carnival for the 2023-2024 season, this time with a new name and bigger prize purse. Set to take place on 2, 9, 16, and 23 February, the event features a blend of thrilling horse races, live entertainment, and exquisite five-star dining.

Gear up for three days of high-speed racing at the Asian Le Mans Series from 2-4 February. The 2024 edition will showcase top global teams and emerging regional talent in a four-hour challenge at the Dubai Autodrome.

Following the success of its previous editions, The UAE SWAT Challenge is set to make a comeback from 3-7 February at Al Ruwayyah. Dubai Police will play host to this global competition, aimed at fostering collaboration among special weapons and tactics (SWAT) teams.

For running enthusiasts, the Expo City Dubai Half Marathon is set to take place on 4 February, guiding participants through popular pavilions on routes of 5km, 10km, and 21km. Open to individuals of all ages and abilities, the event invites marathon-goers to put their best foot forward.

Considered the most important trophy of the Dubai Polo series, the Gold Cup is an 18-goal handicap competition that represents the third prize in the series, following the Silver Cup and Polo Masters Cup. Taking place from 7-24 February at Al Habtoor Polo Resort and Club, the event attracts internationally renowned polo teams and players, marking the pinnacle of the city's esteemed polo calendar.

From 18 February to 2 March, the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium will play host to the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship. Organised by Dubai Duty Free and held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, this tournament attracts some of the world’s best tennis players, offering world-class athletic competitions alongside family-friendly activities.

Thrill-seekers in search of a blend of wellness and adventure can immerse themselves at COREUNITY, a camping, movement, and music festival presented by Core Direction. This one-of-a-kind event will unfold against the breathtaking backdrop of Hatta from 23-25 February.

Revving up the excitement, the UAE Tour returns to Dubai on 23 February, solidifying its status as one of the region's biggest cycling challenges. The thrilling competition will lead cyclists on a journey from Al Shindagha to Dubai Harbour, offering picturesque views of the UAE’s landscape and nail-biting action.

Cycling enthusiasts can keep the adrenaline rush flowing as the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge gears up for its latest edition on 25 February, inviting participants to prepare their bikes for an exhilarating ride at Expo City Dubai.

LIVE EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT

As part of Dubai Opera’s action-packed calendar of events, InClassica International Music Festival is set to return to the city from 1-15 February with two-weeks of captivating live performances. Talented soloists, orchestras, and conductors from across the globe will unite to celebrate the beauty of chamber music, including French-Belgian cellist Camille Thomas, Turkish pianist Fazil Say and Belgian violinist Marc Bouchkov.

Adding to the musical events, the Coca-Cola Area will host Anirudh Ravichander, award-winning Indian composer and singer, on 10 February. The musical virtuoso behind hits such as Why This Kolaveri Di, Pathala Pathala and Arabic Kuthu will grace the stage as part of his Hukum World Tour. The following night, on 11 February, the legendary Padma Shri award-winning artist Sonu Nigam enchants audiences with his timeless favourites at the Coca-Cola Arena.

Dubai is gearing up for an unprecedented musical first with the debut of UNTOLD Dubai, the city's inaugural mega music festival at Expo City Dubai from 15-18 February. The event promises fans from all over the world an extraordinary lineup featuring A-list headliners such as Armin Van Buuren, Hardwell, Timmy Trumpet, Ellie Goulding, G-Eazy, Major Lazer, Beba Rexha, and more.

Following its incredible success in 2019, internationally acclaimed production The Phantom of the Opera will be making its way back to the stage at Dubai Opera from 22 February to 10 March. This theatrical masterpiece, known for its mesmerising storyline and breathtaking performances, is set to captivate theatre enthusiasts once again.

The entertainment continues with a nostalgic journey as music lovers flock to Coca-Cola Arena for a night of timeless hits with Simple Minds. The Scottish rock band is gearing up to raise the roof with an electrifying performance of their all-time classics on 27 February.

Closing out the month, catch the new-age Punjabi rap sensation AP Dhillon live at Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena on 29 February. Known for hits like Brown Munde, Insane, and With You, the Indian-Canadian sensation promises an unforgettable night.

Dubai Calendar allows residents and tourists to discover upcoming events and purchase tickets quickly and securely through Dubai Calendar’s website and the mobile application’s purchasing platform. For more information about all events taking place across Dubai, please visit: www.visitdubai.com/en/whats-on/dubai-events-calendar.

About Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET)

With the ultimate vision of making Dubai the world’s leading commercial centre, investment hub and tourism destination, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) is mandated to support the Government in positioning the emirate as a major hub for global economy and tourism, and in boosting the city’s economic and tourism competitiveness indicators, in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy and consolidate its position among the top three global cities over the next decade.

Under this remit, DET is driving efforts to further enhance Dubai’s diversified, innovative service-based economy to attract top global talent, deliver a world-class business environment and accelerate productivity growth. Additionally, DET is supporting Dubai’s vision to become the world’s best city to live and work in by promoting its diverse destination proposition, unique lifestyle and outstanding quality of life, overall.

DET is the principal authority for planning, supervising, developing and marketing Dubai’s business and tourism sectors. It is also responsible for licensing and classifying all types of businesses, including hotels, tour operators and travel agents. The DET portfolio includes Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), Dubai Business Licence Corporation (DBLC), Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade (DCCPFT), Dubai SME, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) and Dubai College of Tourism (DCT).

About Dubai Calendar

Dubai Calendar, the official listing platform for events in the city, is a free resource that allows residents and tourists to dive into the heart of the city and discover upcoming events and offerings. With an average of 150 events listed at any one time, and 35 new events added every week, Dubai Calendar is an all-access pass to ‘what’s on’ in Dubai. Dubai Calendar allows residents and tourists to purchase tickets quickly and securely through Dubai Calendar’s website and the mobile application’s purchasing platform.

For further information, please contact: mediarelations@dubaitourism.ae