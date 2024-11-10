Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Deputy Prime Minister for Human Development and Minister of Health and Population, announced that the total number of services delivered by the “Bedaya – A New Beginning for Human Development” initiative has reached 103,179,025 services since its launch.

Over the past four days, the initiative delivered 9,307,921 services. In the area of women’s empowerment and training, 702,017 beneficiaries were supported through 223 activities and programs. Additionally, 16.7 tons of meat were distributed to 16,740 families. The initiative also deployed 66 comprehensive development convoys, benefiting 31,883 citizens, and held 277 educational and awareness seminars with 5,315 participants.

During these four days, 517,737 services were provided across various youth and sports activities. Campaigns were launched to raise awareness of the critical importance of a child's first 1,000 days, benefiting 65,353 citizens. Social support including education, grants, marriage, and compensation reached 25,595 citizens. Additionally, 1,048 disability identification cards and integrated services were distributed, while rehabilitation services were provided to 10,383 people with disabilities. The initiative also distributed “Takaful and Karama” cash support cards to 131,303 beneficiaries. Meanwhile, the “Rural Women Training Project” reached 21,114 women.

“Bedaya” initiative conducted door-to-door campaigns, raising awareness about the dangers of addiction among 10,575 young men and women. Furthermore, healthcare services reached 5,733,072 citizens, encompassing treatment, preventive services, family planning, home visits, pregnancy follow-up, and child growth monitoring through 59 medical convoys.

Additionally, the initiative organized 654 diverse cultural activities, including seminars, lectures, workshops, and theatrical performances, benefiting approximately 102,486 citizens. It financed 6,001 medium, small, and micro-projects for youth and low-income families. Financial inclusion seminars, attended by 9,850 citizens, were also held through social guides, while veterinary services were provided to 87,463 beneficiaries, covering deworming, spraying, vaccination campaigns, reproductive health, poultry treatment, public health, and advisory seminars.

The initiative continued its training programs under the national “Mawada” program, benefiting 7,656 young adults preparing for marriage. Services related to documentation and notarization of official papers were intensified, with mobile units delivering 3,732 services during evening working hours across various governorates. Moreover, the initiative organized 31 events to promote a culture of occupational safety, health, and first aid, while also raising awareness of the rights and duties of workers under the Egyptian Labor Law. It addressed crucial topics such as women’s economic empowerment, anti-discrimination in the workplace, collective labor relations and disputes, and effective job search strategies. These efforts engaged 614 employees from various public sector entities. Additionally, the initiative provided professional seminars, training programs, and English language courses to 181 trainees across different governorates, and issued contracts to 8 individuals with disabilities.