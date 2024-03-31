UAE, Dubai – DP World’s charity and humanitarian arm, the DP World Foundation, has joined a growing list of contributors to the Mothers’ Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to honor mothers by establishing a AED 1 billion endowment fund that supports the education of millions around the world. DP World Foundation announced a contribution of AED 10 million to the campaign.

This contribution by DP World Foundation is part of a community wide response to the campaign by individuals, businesses and institutions, racing to support its aims of honoring mothers by enabling contributions to be made in their name, and highlighting their role in nurturing families and supporting the education of their children.

The campaign, launched under the umbrella of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, aims to support underprivileged individuals through education, which offers them a chance to improve their lives in a sustainable way and prepares them for the job market. The campaign also promotes the values of honoring parents, kindness, compassion and solidarity.

His Excellency Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of DP World, expressed the profound significance of the Mothers’ Endowment campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. “The campaign aligns with the vision of our wise leadership, fostering community engagement from individuals to institutions in charitable endeavours, thus ensuring their enduring impact on disadvantaged communities. These initiatives pave the way for a future marked by stability and sustainable development”, he said.

“We are deeply honoured to participate in a campaign that celebrates the invaluable role of mothers and champions global education. Our contribution underscores our steadfast dedication to social responsibility and to bolstering the UAE’s pivotal humanitarian efforts around the world,” bin Sulayem.

Aiming to revive the culture of endowment as a development tool, the Mothers’ Endowment campaign focuses on empowering underprivileged individuals and communities through education, thus contributing to the global effort towards realizing the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Donation channels

The Mothers’ Endowment campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels including the campaign’s website (Mothersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call center via the toll-free number (800 9999). Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (AE790340003708472909201). Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word “Mother” to the following numbers (1034, 1035, 1036, 1038) for Etisalat by e& users. Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the “Donations” tab, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).