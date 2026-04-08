Abu Dhabi, UAE: A joint delegation from the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE), AD Ports Group, and several government entities, in coordination with the Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre Abu Dhabi (ADCMC), conducted a field visit to Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC). The visit aimed to assess the condition of those affected by the Iranian attacks on Abu Dhabi, as part of ongoing case monitoring and to ensure effective coordination among the relevant authorities.

The visit was led by His Excellency Dr Abdulla Humaid Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, and Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and AD Ports Group CEO. During a field tour, the delegation was briefed on the procedures for managing affected cases, from the initial emergency response through to subsequent stages of care. The delegation also reviewed the integrated operational framework designed to enable rapid intervention and the precise allocation of resources in line with evolving priorities.

The delegation engaged with relevant teams to review operational coordination pathways between health, ambulance, and security authorities. They also discussed contingency planning for evolving scenarios and mechanisms to ensure the uninterrupted continuity of vital services.

His Excellency Dr Abdulla Humaid Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, affirmed that the speed of response and the integration of roles among entities reflect the strength of Abu Dhabi’s institutional framework. His Excellency emphasised that the healthcare system operates on a proactive basis, ensuring the uninterrupted continuity of services and strengthens the emirate’s ability to address various challenges.

His Excellency said: “In the UAE, everyone who lives on its land is part of one community, and standing by those who are injured is both a national and humanitarian duty. What we see today embodies the harmony of efforts between our wise leadership, advanced medical capabilities, and deeply rooted humanitarian values, supporting the delivery of advanced care that supports patients’ recovery and strengthens their health stability within an integrated health system that is fully prepared to handle all circumstances.

H.E. added : “The Unified Medical Operations Command Centre serves as a strategic hub for managing resources and coordinating efforts among various entities, enabling a rapid and effective response to all cases and maintaining the continuity of healthcare services even under exceptional circumstances. This approach reflects our system’s ability to combine proactive planning, data-driven decision-making, and collaboration across all entities in a way that supports community health and translates national values into tangible outcomes.”

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and AD Ports Group CEO, stated that the collaboration with government entities reflects an advanced model of crisis management, built on integration and rapid response. He reaffirmed AD Ports Group’s commitment to supporting both national and local systems by leveraging its logistic and operational capabilities to enhance supply chain resilience and enable the efficient management of evolving developments.

At the conclusion of the visit, the delegation expressed its wishes for a swift recovery for all those affected, underscoring the importance of continued joint efforts to safeguard the community. The delegation also highlighted the need to adapt operational plans to evolving circumstances and strengthen role integration, ensuring a rapid, efficient, and flexible response across various scenarios.

About ADCMC:

The Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre Abu Dhabi (ADCMC), established under Law No. 22 of 2019, issued by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, aims to significantly boost the Emirate’s preparedness for emergencies, crises and disasters.

The Centre has devised plans, strategies and policies for disaster, emergency and crises management. It carries out studies, field trips, audits and evaluations to ensure that organisations are prepared to face challenges and recover immediately. The Centre further focusses on improving coordination and knowledge exchange with relevant authorities and stakeholders. The key objective is to improve Abu Dhabi’s capabilities to effectively handle crises and emergencies.

Vision:

Reinforcing crisis readiness.

Mission:

We Strive to develop Abu Dhabi’s emergencies and crises management ecosystem through joint coordination to build and develop capabilities and leveraging leading technologies.

Strategic Priorities:

Ensured readiness of Emirate of Abu Dhabi in emergencies and crises

Strong stakeholders’ coordination and raising awareness

Elevated ADCMC internal capabilities

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