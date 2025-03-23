Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has launched the Sahel Rating System, a transformative initiative aimed at improving accessibility across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in partnership with a number of government and private organisations.

The Sahel initiative underscores the DMT’s dedication to creating an inclusive and sustainable society in line with the objectives of the Year of Community. Named after the Arabic word for "ease," Sahel seeks to create an inclusive built environment for residents and visitors, including people with various ability challenges, senior citizens, pregnant women, nursing mothers, children, and people with temporary, or situational ability challenge. It is intended to ensure that the Emirate of Abu Dhabi is welcoming for everyone.

Commenting on the system’s launch, HE Dr Saif Sultan Al Nasri, Acting DMT Undersecretary, said: "The Sahel Rating System is a pivotal part of our efforts to enhance navigability and create a more inclusive Emirate. By introducing this system, we are reinforcing our commitment to guarantee that every individual, regardless of their abilities, can engage with the spaces around them with ease and dignity."

After undergoing a successful lone-year pilot phase, the mandatory system will initially be applied to new developments, with plans to extend it retroactively to existing buildings and spaces. These will be assessed and certified based on three categories: Sahel Community Rating, which applies to communities and master-planned developments; Sahel Public Realm Rating, which covers all types of public realm and open spaces; and the Sahel Building Rating, which applies to all kinds of buildings such as commercial, public buildings and government buildings. Each will then be rated on four levels: Accessible, Adaptable, Inclusive, and Exemplar, helping to define clear standards for barrier-free movement.

Its implementation will occur across the design, construction, and operation stages. During the design stage, compliance will be verified through the DMT’s processes. In the construction stage, an audit process will ensure that the designs are accurately executed, with reports submitted accordingly. Finally, during the operational stage, the functionality of the built assets will be reviewed every five years, with updated certifications issued based on these evaluations.

About the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT)

Established in 2019, the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) was created by merging the Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities with the Department of Transport.

DMT’s mandate is simple: devising, delivering, and developing services that enable the entire Abu Dhabi community to realise its full potential, while strengthening the Emirate’s reputation as world-class destination to live, work, and visit. Empowered by the values of good governance, the department actively supports the Abu Dhabi government's ambition to spearhead progressive urban planning and transportation, resulting in economic growth and transformative investments across the Emirate.

From infrastructure, facilities, and transportation to pedestrian and cycling pathways, parks, schools, places of worship, and more, DMT strives to meet every resident's needs and enhance their overall quality of life.

This is achieved by providing efficient services across three regional municipalities - Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra – and overseeing the ongoing development of the Emirate’s land, air, and maritime transport networks.

Driven by innovation and sustainability, the DMT aims to build smart cities, adapt to change, and sustain prosperity for future generations across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

