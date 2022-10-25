The Dubai Maritime City Authority (DMCA) works of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) works according to a clear vision aimed at creating a “safe and renewable maritime sector” in Dubai, and in this context the DMCA discussed plans of enhancing its cooperation with various partners in maritime sector to develop it as part of its efforts to develop, organize and manage this sector in accordance with the highest standards and best international practices.

Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, Executive Director of the Dubai Maritime City Authority, said that in line with the vision of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the authority is continuing its unremitting efforts to develop the maritime sector and strengthening fruitful cooperation with all concerned parties and prominent entities in Dubai, within the framework of overcoming obstacles and facilitating procedures in coordination with all government and private entitie.

During a workshop with a number of stakeholders and specialists concerned with maritime operations and relevant authorities in the maritime sector, the Dubai Maritime City Authority discussed the current situation of the maritime sector in Dubai, and ways to enhance it with initiatives, programs and development projects. A number of agents were discussing a couple of challenges about marine services, then they suggested interesting ideas that were put forward to meet these challenges, and to harness all possibilities to solve them in cooperation with the authority, in pursuit of the sustainable growth of the maritime sector in Dubai.

The Executive Director of the Dubai Maritime City Authority indicated the authority's keenness to enhance communication and cooperation relations with various stakeholders, with the aim of identifying and upgrading the challenges facing the maritime sector in order to meet and exceed their aspirations, in order to consolidate Dubai's position as a world-class maritime center.

The Executive Director of the Maritime Authority added: "Dubai Maritime City Authority is making every effort to ensure that Dubai continues to be among the world's leading marine cities, and the Maritime Authority supports the tireless efforts made by all stakeholders to improve and develop the maritime sector in the Emirate of Dubai."

Sheikh Saeed explained that the Maritime Authority is keen to enhance Dubai's position among the top five marine centers in the world, by providing a portfolio of services and facilities in cooperation with the concerned authorities with the aim of facilitating the procedures required by the authority's dealers, pointing to the authority's intention to launch a number of initiatives during the coming period to support marine operations in the waters of the Emirate and to enhance Dubai's position as a favorite destination for shipping companies.

