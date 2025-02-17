Sheikh Saeed: The DMA Participation Reinforces Dubai’s Position as a Global Hub for Yachting and Marine Activities

The Dubai Maritime Authority, part of the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC), has announced its readiness to participate in the 30th edition of the Dubai International Boat Show 2025, set to take place from February 19 to 23 at Dubai Harbour. As the largest and most prominent marine lifestyle exhibition in the Middle East, the event is expected to welcome over 30,000 visitors and showcase more than 200 yachts and commercial vessels from around the world.

Sheikh Dr. Saeed bin Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, CEO of the Dubai Maritime Authority, emphasized that the participation of PCFC, represented by Dubai Maritime Authority, aligns with its mission to strengthen Dubai’s global standing in marine navigation, foreign luxury yachting, and recreational marine activities. He further noted that the Authority is gearing up for the 2025 edition with four pioneering projects designed to support investors and industry professionals under one platform.

Sheikh Dr. Saeed highlighted that Dubai welcomed approximately 100 foreign-flagged luxury yachts in 2024, reaffirming the city’s status as a premier destination for hosting this annual event. He also underscored the Authority’s commitment to developing, regulating, and managing the maritime sector and marine activities in the emirate in line with global best practices, ensuring the highest standards of safety and quality.

Dubai Maritime Authority’s participation will feature the “Marine Communication Towers" project, which aims to provide comprehensive coverage of maritime areasin collaboration with relevant partners. Additionally, it will showcase the Marine Vessel Registration project, offering insights on obtaining a Marine Driving License, along with a Stimulation Room, that provides visitors with an immersive virtual experience at the Authority’s stand.

As part of its involvement in the exhibition, the Authority reaffirmed its full readiness to provide all necessary services for participating yachts and boats, working closely with stakeholders to ensure a seamless and integrated experience.The Authority also plans to unveil new innovations that will further enhance the maritime sector.

Sheikh Dr. Saeed Al Maktoum stated that the Dubai Maritime Authority’s platform at the event will offer visitors a rich experience, featuring interactive displays, specialized workshops, and discussions on the latest industry developments. He added, “We look forward to reinforcing Dubai’s position as a premier global yachting destination and one of the most advanced and competitive maritime capitals in the world”.