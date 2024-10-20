Dubai, United Arab Emirates – In line with the wise leadership’s vision and the country’s strategic directions in promoting digital transformation and innovation, Dubai Land Department (DLD) has signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with Keyper Holdings, one of the companies under the REES real estate innovation initiative aimed at improving property management through advanced digital solutions. These solutions will enhance efficiency, simplify processes, and embed innovation in the real estate sector.

The agreement was signed by Majid Al Marri, CEO of the Real Estate Registration Sector at Dubai Land Department, and Omar Abu Innab, Co-Founder and CEO of Keyper Holdings Ltd, on the sidelines of the DLD’s participation in the GITEX Global 2024 event.

This partnership offers integrated solutions that enhance transparency and efficiency in property management, providing tenants and landlords with easy access to accurate information. This will help reduce disputes and support informed decision-making. It will also focus on facilitating communication between landlords, tenants, and property management companies through digital platforms, ensuring quick responses and efficient information exchange. Additionally, the partnership will leverage data analytics to better understand market needs, guiding real estate investment and development strategies more effectively.

The collaboration also aims to adopt technological solutions that improve resource consumption, supporting global sustainability efforts. Furthermore, it includes training programs for DLD employees to make effective use of digital solutions and enhance their skills in handling modern technology.

Under the memorandum, Dubai Land Department will work on enhancing digital integration and linking Keyper’s services with its platforms to improve the user experience and simplify real estate processes. Keyper Holdings, on the other hand, will activate an electronic platform that allows tenants to pay rent via credit cards and automatic debit systems, in addition to the opportunity to pay in 12 monthly installments, so landlords receive rent smoothly and regularly. The partnership also includes electronic integration with the Keyper app to facilitate sales, leasing, and mortgage registration processes, as well as integration with the ‘Mollak’ platform to manage owners' association fees and provide accurate information services.

Majid Al Marri, CEO of the Real Estate Registration Sector at Dubai Land Department, said: "Through our collaboration with Keyper Holdings, we aim to establish new standards for property management that rely on smart technology to enhance efficiency and transparency. This memorandum is part of a broader vision to achieve full digital integration and provide an attractive, sustainable real estate environment that aligns with global developments and attracts foreign investments. At Dubai Land Department, we recognise that digital transformation is the future, and this partnership will significantly contribute to delivering advanced smart services to users in Dubai."

Omar Abu Innab, Co-Founder and CEO of Keyper Holdings Ltd, said: We are excited about being part of delivering the visionary initiative of DLD to fully digitise the journey of property owners and tenants in Dubai. In particular, this will pave the way to eliminate the use of cheques for payment of rent and give tenants the option to pay their rent monthly.”

This collaboration aligns with Dubai Land Department’s efforts to support the broader strategy of the emirate in achieving global leadership in digital transformation and fostering a thriving investment environment. The synergy between the public and private sectors will drive efficiency and innovation, enhancing Dubai’s competitiveness as a global hub for business and real estate.