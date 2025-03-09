Dubai, UAE: Dubai Land Department (DLD) and REACH, a globally recognised real estate technology accelerator backed by the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR), have signed a landmark partnership to launch REACH Middle East. The pioneering initiative aims to attract emerging proptech companies to Dubai and the region while driving innovation in the real estate sector.

This partnership comes as Dubai Land Department gears up to host PropTech Connect 2026, the world’s premier real estate technology conference and exhibition. The first-of-its-kind event will unite top industry leaders, investors, and proptech innovators from across the globe to explore cutting-edge digital solutions, artificial intelligence, blockchain, and data analytics that are reshaping the future of the real estate sector worldwide.

This collaboration reflects DLD’s commitment to supporting and advancing the real estate sector by attracting a specialised US investment fund in proptech to Dubai. ‘REACH’ is among the most active investment funds globally in this field, with over 300 investments worldwide, in addition to various strategic partnerships that reinforce the emirate’s position as a global hub for innovation and sustainable real estate. It also contributes to comprehensive economic development and aligns with the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033 objectives, which strengthens the emirate’s leadership in shaping the sector’s future and enhancing its global competitiveness.

The agreement was signed by His Excellency Eng. Marwan Ahmed Bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Land Department, and Dave Garland, Managing Partner of REACH Ventures, in the presence of senior officials and executives from Dubai Land Department.

Driving Innovation in the Real Estate Sector

Under the agreement, Dubai Land Department will support the programme by promoting it through its media channels, engaging with investors and potential partners, and providing regulatory guidance for startups. Additionally, DLD will offer data and insights on Dubai’s real estate market and facilitate pilot programmes for these companies within the emirate, enabling them to test their innovations in a real-world environment.

In turn, REACH will manage and oversee the programme’s operations, including selecting participating startups, providing mentorship and investment funding, and granting access to its global network of investors and proptech experts. Additionally, with the support of Dubai Land Department, REACH will establish its regional office in Dubai, strengthening its presence in the region and attracting top talent and cutting-edge innovations to the emirate’s real estate market.

The Leading Destination for Smart Real Estate Investment

His Excellency Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of DLD: “This agreement marks a new milestone in Dubai Land Department’s journey to integrate technology and innovation into the real estate sector, in line with our leadership’s vision to position Dubai as the world’s top destination for real estate investment. We remain committed to supporting startups in this field and providing them with the right environment to thrive. This will drive the development of innovative and sustainable real estate solutions, further strengthening Dubai’s global leadership in the sector.”

“REACH’s global success is driven by strong partnerships with organisations that share our vision of advancing the real estate industry through technology,” said Dave Garland and Tyler Thompson, Managing Partners of SCV and NAR REACH. “Our collaboration with DLD marks a significant milestone in bringing this vision to the Middle East. We are excited to work together to establish Dubai as a thriving hub for real estate innovation, attracting groundbreaking solutions and fostering a dynamic ecosystem for the future of the industry.”

Through this partnership, Dubai Land Department reaffirms its commitment to adopting the latest technologies and supporting startups, reinforcing the competitiveness of Dubai’s real estate market and solidifying its position as one of the most advanced and sustainable real estate markets globally.