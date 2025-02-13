Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori:

Dubai – Digital Dubai, in partnership with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the United Nations International Computing Centre (UNICC), proudly announces the launch of the first UN Citiverse Challenge. This groundbreaking initiative harnesses AI-powered virtual worlds to drive innovation, resilience, and digital inclusivity on a global scale.

This challenge aligns with the shared vision of Digital Dubai, ITU, and UNICC to accelerate digital transformation and foster a comprehensive, integrated digital ecosystem that serves humanity. The initiative brings together a diverse range of global organizations, including the International Training Centre of the International Labour Organization (ITCILO), the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the World Bank Group, UN Tourism, the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), Open & Agile Smart Cities (OASC), the City of Tampere, and the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona.

"Innovators entering our global competitions are creating tech solutions to improve lives in their communities and worldwide," said ITU Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin. “Our Citiverse Challenge will keep connecting the next generation of tech leaders with new partners to make AI and virtual worlds even more meaningful to sustainable development."

His Excellency Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Digital Dubai and the Chair of the Executive Committee for the Global Initiative on Virtual Worlds and AI – Discovering the Citiverse, praised the collaborative effort, stating: “AI-powered virtual worlds are a fundamental pillar of the future, and fostering global partnerships is essential to ensuring these innovations serve humanity. The Citiverse Challenge embodies this vision, reinforcing Dubai’s commitment—through Digital Dubai and its global partners—to anticipating the future. By harnessing collective intelligence and fostering positive competition, we aim to develop innovative solutions that contribute to the delivery of the Pact for the Future and the Sustainable Development Goals, ultimately benefiting people everywhere.”

The UN Citiverse Challenge aims to inspire youth and startups worldwide to develop creative AI-driven virtual worlds solutions that address pressing global challenges through immersive digital technologies. By leveraging the potential of AI-powered virtual worlds, the challenge seeks to drive sustainable development, bridge digital divides, and create new digital opportunities for communities. Aligned with the Pact for the Future and its Global Digital Compact, the initiative ensures that emerging digital technologies contribute to equitable and sustainable global progress.

The challenge was officially launched during a high-profile session at the World Governments Summit on 13 February 2025, bringing together global leaders, policymakers, industry experts, and academic pioneers to shape the future of digital transformation.

The Global Initiative on Virtual Worlds and AI – Discovering the Citiverse serves as a global platform dedicated to fostering open, interoperable, and innovative AI-powered virtual worlds that people, businesses, and public services can use safely and confidently.

This initiative marks a bold commitment to expanding the role of AI-powered virtual worlds beyond entertainment, positioning them as essential drivers of sustainable governance, education, public services, and industry transformation. By fostering international collaboration and integrating cutting-edge technologies, it aims to shape a digital future that is ethical, inclusive, and sustainable.

During its first Executive Committee Meeting on 10 February 2025, members approved a visionary mission statement and vision document, reinforcing a commitment to ensuring AI-powered virtual worlds prioritize safety, inclusivity, and long-term sustainability. The newly endorsed vision—"AI-powered Virtual Worlds: Pioneering a Safe, Inclusive, and Sustainable Digital Future"—sets a strategic path for integrating AI, digital twins, IoT, and immersive experiences into transformative real-world applications.

H.E. Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori expressed his satisfaction with the approval of the vision and mission statement, stating: “This milestone reflects our collective commitment to leveraging AI and virtual worlds for global progress. We call on governments, industries, academia, and technology leaders to collaborate in shaping the future of digital ecosystems, in alignment with the Pact for the Future and the Global Digital Compact.”

Sameer Chauhan, Director, UNICC said “There is enormous potential in harnessing AI and virtual worlds to tackle the world’s most complex challenges. However, we need the enthusiasm, creativity, and ideas of innovators worldwide.”

“The UN Citiverse Challenge offers a great opportunity to shape innovative solutions through AI-powered virtual worlds. We look forward to broad participation from innovators around the world and across various sectors.” He added.

The challenge seeks to position AI and Virtual Worlds as the next frontier in digital transformation, integrating AI, digital twins, IoT, immersive technologies, and more to drive modern governance and economic growth. It also aims to engage decision-makers by showcasing the transformative potential of this integrated digital ecosystem. Through this initiative, thought leadership will be established on the ethical, sustainable, and inclusive development of virtual spaces, while fostering collaboration between governments, industry, academia, and civil society to ensure seamless technology adoption and interoperability.

Looking ahead, the second edition of UN Virtual Worlds Day 2025 is scheduled for 11-12 June 2025 in Turin, Italy. The award ceremony for the UN Citiverse Challenge will be held during this event, co-organized with over 15 UN entities, to showcase practical applications of AI and virtual worlds in governance, education, healthcare, and sustainable development. The event will serve as a vital platform for policymakers, industry leaders, and civil society to explore how intelligent immersive digital ecosystems can drive real-world impact.

For more information about the UN Citiverse Challenge, UN Virtual Worlds Day, and the Global Initiative on Virtual Worlds and AI – Discovering the Citiverse, please visit https://www.itu.int/metaverse/virtual-worlds.