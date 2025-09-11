Dubai: A delegation from Digital Dubai, led by H.E. Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General, carried out an official visit to Shenzhen, China, to explore the latest innovations in artificial intelligence, data analytics, and advanced digital technologies across government and industry sectors.

The delegation included H.E. Yousuf Al Shaibani, CEO of the Dubai Electronic Security Center, along with the CEOs of Emaratech and UXE, highlighting the strong public-private partnerships that drive Dubai’s digital transformation.

In coordination with Dubai Chambers, the delegation held meetings with government officials, technology leaders, and research and development institutions in China, focusing on collaboration in smart city development, data governance, talent acquisition, and innovation in AI and emerging technologies.

The program also featured engagements with leading Chinese companies in sectors including synthetic data, customer experience, IoT in transportation, smart cities, data security, AI in healthcare, robotics, and computer vision, as well as global giants such as Tencent and OneConnect.

H.E. Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori emphasized that Dubai’s strategy is built on engaging with global experiences and fostering cross-cultural exchange, allowing us to uncover new opportunities for collaboration and knowledge sharing. H.E. highlighted China’s success in leveraging AI, data, and smart city technologies as a global model, and affirmed that this visit is a testament to the deep-rooted relations between the United Arab Emirates and the People’s Republic of China, which fosters collaboration in digital transformation, data governance, leveraging advanced technologies for sustainable development and an improved quality of life.

Shenzhen: A Global Hub for Innovation

Shenzhen is a leading hub for digital innovation and emerging technologies, widely recognized as the “Chinese Silicon Valley.” The delegation’s visit is expected to advance Dubai’s digital transformation initiatives, boost business competitiveness, and drive sustainable economic growth.