Dubai, UAE, October 15, 2024: The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) is participating in the 44th edition of GITEX Global 2024 under the Dubai Government pavilion, during which it is highlighting its digital solutions and technologies aimed at improving employee experiences and developing institutional performance. The event, which commenced on October 14, 2024, at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), will run until October 18, 2024.

By actively participating in the global event, the DGHR Department seeks to exchange knowledge and expertise with other entities and increase partnership and innovation in the field of human resources. Furthermore, the Department is showcasing its ‘Mahami’ application, which was launched during its participation in GITEX 2023. The current version of the application was developed this year to facilitate the work of the department's employees in a more efficient way, saving time and effort. The Department is also exhibiting its ‘Military Legal Inquiries’ platform, which was launched on its official website to provide a legal opinion regarding this field.

His Excellency Abdulla Ali Bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of DGHR, said: “Our participation in GITEX Global 2024 comes in line with our commitment to keep pace with the latest digital and innovative advancements, in accordance with the sustainability goals of the UAE. In DGHR, we work to provide cutting-edge technologies and solutions to the human resources field, reflecting our keenness to embrace the digital transformation strategy and leverage advanced technologies to create all the tools necessary to empower the workforce.”

In addition, H.E. Al Falasi underscored DGHR’s commitment towards preparing human resources to efficiently handle government work in the future. Meanwhile, H.E. Al Falasi emphasised the focus of the Department to advance the skills and qualifications of working cadres to stay ahead with rapidly developing technologies, especially in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), in accordance with the vision of the wise leadership to transform Dubai into the most equipped city to embrace technological changes around the world.

Mahami application

During its participation, the DGHR Department is showcasing a range of innovative solutions and programs under ‘Digital Dubai’ and its two subsidiaries, ‘Dubai Digital Government’ and ‘Dubai Data and Statistics’. Among them are the recent updates made by the Department in ‘Mahami’ application for managing employees’ daily tasks.

The application provides many services and features that facilitate the communication process between employees. It allows to create groups for communication and project management and foster direct communication between the project’s team members. It also enables officials to follow up on their employees on a daily basis, starting with the head of section, the managing director, or the executive director, as well as the director general, who can follow up and communicate with his subordinates through this application.

The “Military Legal Inquiries” platform

The Department is presenting the Military Legal Inquiries platform, which is a digital portal dedicated to military human resources legislation. The platform provides fast and efficient responses to various inquiries and represents an innovative digital tool that facilitates communication and gives unbiased legal opinions between specialists.

Furthermore, this platform provides services for responding to inquiries on military human resources and offers a legal opinion on them to facilitate procedures and accelerate its completion pace by providing a reference database. In addition, it allows to keep of legal opinions in a unified database that can be referred to and used in similar cases.

These offerings encompass legal inquiries, a job evaluation portal, a technical inquiries platform, pension and social insurance services, health insurance, national capacity building, consulting, and other innovative services. The Department’s participation reflects its commitment to using cutting-edge technologies, specifically AI, and leveraging its distinctive features to support Dubai’s government human resources sector, improve the performance of its cadres, and streamline the processes of delivering its services.

