The session was held under the theme: ‘The Human Edge: Emotional Intelligence as a Catalyst for Innovation’

Dubai: The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) organised a masterclass titled ‘The Human Edge: Emotional Intelligence as a Catalyst for Innovation’, by Zena Cox, Operations Director, IdeasUK, at Al Safa Art and Design Library. The event was conducted as a part of the UAE Innovation Month - ‘UAE Innovates 2025’, as well as DGHR’s broader efforts to drive innovation within government workplaces.

The session, aimed at enhancing creative thinking and promoting a culture of innovation within government work environment, highlighted the significance of emotional intelligence and its role in driving innovation and sustainable development at workplaces. Moreover, the participants explored practical methods of leveraging emotional intelligence to enhance both individual and team performance, through interactive activities.

H.E. Abdulla Ali Bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of DGHR, stated that fostering a culture of innovation at workplaces is essential for keeping up with rapid changes, anticipating future challenges and addressing them effectively.

H.E. stated: “At DGHR, we consider human capital as a critical facilitator of innovation. In line with this vision, we equip our employees with the requisite tools and skills, empowering them to think creatively and develop forward-looking solutions. The events and workshops organised by DGHR as part of the UAE Innovation Month further exemplify our enduring efforts in this regard. Moreover, as a government entity, we are committed to creating a dynamic work environment that integrates emotional intelligence with innovative technologies to uphold excellence in governance.”

His Excellency further remarked: “As we step into a new era necessitating highly agile and inclusive work models, it is pertinent to position institutional innovation as an integral facet of daily operations, rather than a periodic initiative. Upholding this objective, DGHR implements various strategies to positively shape the nation’s future and drive transformative change, further solidifying the Dubai Government’s position as a global leader in effective governance.”

During the workshop, Cox highlighted the role of emotional intelligence as a key facilitator of transformation and growth in modern workplaces, where innovation and adaptive thinking are key to overcoming evolving challenges. She further underscored its ability to empower individuals by helping them enhance collaboration and boost productivity.

DGHR also organised a workshop titled ‘Towards a More Inclusive Workplace’, led by Linda Sabarini, a researcher and regional consultant. The session explored the importance of maintaining gender-classified data at workplaces to develop forward-looking policies that promote diversity and inclusivity within government institutions.

Additionally, an interactive virtual meeting titled ‘Innovation Knowledge Share’, was held for participants and winners of the IdeasUK competition. It served as a dynamic platform for the exchange of creative ideas and practical experiences, paving the way for cross-sector collaboration and nurturing a culture of innovation at government workplaces.

Moreover, as a part of the Innovation Club’s activities, a series of innovation labs were held under key themes such as: ‘Community Engagements of DGHR’ and ‘A Positive Organisational Culture’. Furthermore, a specialised workshop titled ‘Imagination in AI Workshop – GovDizer’, exploring the potential of AI and its role in developing innovative government solutions, was held.

Furthermore, in alignment with its ongoing efforts to embrace innovation, a delegation from DGHR visited Microsoft to learn about the latest advancements in artificial intelligence and participate in a session titled ‘The Art of Possible with AI’. During the visit, participants were introduced to cutting-edge technological solutions and explored AI’s potential to drive digital transformation, elevate institutional performance, and enhance the efficiency of diverse sectors. The delegation also toured the company’s ‘Innovation Hub’, where they explored Microsoft’s latest AI innovations. The visit concluded with a discussion on potential future collaborations between DGHR and Microsoft to strengthen technological integration and catalyse development.

Additionally, DGHR hosted Dr Nicola Millard, Principal Innovation Partner at BT, who delivered a virtual seminar titled ‘People, Productivity, and the Planet: Trends Shaping the Future of Work.’ The seminar discussed the rapid evolution of modern workplaces, garnering positive feedback and praise from attendees, particularly representatives from Dubai’s various government entities.

These strategic initiatives reflect DGHR’s ongoing efforts to empower its workforce, elevate their perspectives and offer the necessary skills to uncover vital insights and innovative ideas, enhancing the efficiency of government operations. These endeavours further align with the broader national vision as well as the wise leadership’s goal of creating a more agile, innovative, and future-ready government.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com