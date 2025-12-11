Dubai, UAE: The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR), in collaboration with Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU), released the findings of a comprehensive research titled ‘Job Crafting and Artificial Intelligence as Drivers of Organisational Performance in the Government Sector in Dubai.’

The results were announced during a special event hosted by the Human Resources Innovation and Research Centre. It comes in line with the Dubai Government’s dedication to anticipating the future of government work and promoting a culture of excellence and innovation aligned with the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), the Dubai Universal Blueprint for Artificial Intelligence, and strategies for innovation and performance improvement across the government.

The research forms part of a forward-looking project to create a practical future model for institutional work environments in the emirate. It evaluated the mutual impact of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and employee-led job-designing practices as a key factor in reinforcing overall organisational performance. The study further highlighted the need for an evidence-based integration of smart technologies with key human practices to boost operational efficiency, enhance employee engagement and satisfaction, and reinforce organisational resilience against future changes.

H.E. Abdulla Ali Bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of DGHR, said: “The findings highlight the Dubai Government’s progressive vision to create a flexible and innovative government work ecosystem. It also embodies the Department’s dedication to follow a proactive methodology in advancing the human resources sector, anchored in knowledge and innovation. The strategic integration of AI technologies and efforts to empower employees to redesign their roles mark a pivotal move in solidifying Dubai’s leading position across the globe.”

H.E. added: “We value the significant role of HBMSU as a strategic academic partner. Our partnership serves as a testament for collaborative institutional work between the government and academic sectors. This emphasises our focus on investing in human capital and innovating work methods to enable institutional transformation, while instilling a culture of smart learning and sustainable development within the government human resources landscape.”

H.E. Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, said: “Results of this study mark a significant milestone, highlighting HBMSU’s role in envisioning the future of government work. It embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defense of the UAE, to establish an institutional ecosystem that is prepared and capable of innovation. By collaborating with the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, we shed light on the significance of leveraging AI-driven academic knowledge to devise practical solutions that have the potential to enhance the efficiency of government work and reinforce Dubai’s global competitiveness.”

H.E added: “The study’s findings reveal that Dubai government employees showcase high level of awareness and preparedness, further highlighting their ability to transform their professional roles in a way that fosters a culture of excellence and has a long-lasting impact on institutional performance. These statistics reveal that building an agile and innovative government that can stay abreast with rapid transformations requires investment in the development of human capital and equipping people with the tools of the future.”

The study revealed advanced performance indicators, showing the maturity of government work in Dubai. It highlighted an unprecedented employee participation rate of 93 per cent, which is a remarkable engagement in job crafting and career paths. The study also revealed a 76 per cent adoption rate of AI technologies within operational processes, signalling a widespread reliance on smart digital solutions to improve efficiency and innovation. In line with this, government entities in Dubai experienced a high organisational performance level of 94 per cent. The study confirms that both job crafting and AI adoption are key drivers of the renewed institutional efficiency and sustainable strategic results.

Additionally, the research underscores a distinguished example of constructive partnerships between government institutions and leading universities to co-create innovative solutions by blending academic knowledge with practical application. This further contributes to the Dubai Government’s efforts in formulating studied policies based on scientific research and precise analysis.

The event concluded with a panel discussion featuring experts from government and academic sectors, who analysed major recommendations made in the research. The discussions focused on avenues to encourage integration of AI applications in human resource management and align job crafting initiatives with the Dubai Government Excellence Program to build a clear framework for future efforts.

