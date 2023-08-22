Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) announced that Rammas, its virtual employee, during its pilot use of ChatGPT, has contributed to enriching customer experience and enhancing their happiness. This is due to its superior ability to interact with users and better understand their needs and enquiries.

“DEWA announced the pilot use of ChatGPT, since April 2023, on its website through Rammas, DEWA’s virtual employee. ChatGPT improves Rammas’ ability to learn, understand, and analyse customer enquiries based on available data and information to respond promptly and accurately. Since the end of April and until the end of the first half of 2023, Rammas, supported by this advanced technology, has answered 32,084 queries through DEWA’s website and smart app. Customer happiness towards Rammas’ services during its pilot use of ChatGPT has reached 90%,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“We are happy with the positive results we achieved as a result of adopting the latest AI applications and disruptive technologies and utilising them to enhance our services and improve stakeholder happiness and quality of life. DEWA keeps pace with accelerating advancements in various fields, especially AI, to make Dubai the best city in the world in preparing for future challenges and opportunities. DEWA is the first utility in the world and the first government organisation in the UAE to use ChatGPT technology as part of its continuous efforts to enhance its leadership locally and globally. The digital transformation in DEWA has led to more advanced value-added digital services,” added Al Tayer.

-Ends-

For more information, please contact:

Khuloud Al Ali / Ribal Dayekh Afaf Abaza / Mohammed Meshal

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority Hattlan Media

Media@dewa.gov.ae / Ribal.Dayekh@dewa.gov.ae afaf@hattlan.com / mohammed@hattlan.com

For more information, please visit DEWA’s website www.dewa.gov.ae ​​​​​​

​DEWA’s social media accounts:

https://www.facebook.com/dewaofficial

https://www.youtube.com/dewaofficial

https://twitter.com/dewaofficial

https://www.instagram.com/dewaofficial

https://www.Snapchat.com/add/dewaofficial

https://www.linkedin.com/company/dewaofficial