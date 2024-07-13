Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) continuously seeks to build strong relationships and strategic partnerships that consolidate its position as a prime destination for investment. Through this, DEWA attracts creative competencies in all fields within a business environment supported by an advanced legislative and legal system, ambitious development plans, major projects, and advanced infrastructure in accordance with the highest international standards. DEWA is currently implementing multiple projects based on the Independent Water and Power Producer (IWPP) model, with total investments exceeding AED 43 billion. DEWA has strategic partnerships with many local and international organisations from the government and private sectors. In 2019, DEWA received the ISO 44001 certificate in joint business relationship management from the British Standards Institute. It is the first entity in the Middle East and Africa to obtain this certificate for its excellence in managing effective strategic relationships with its partners in accordance with the highest international standards. Stakeholder happiness is a fundamental goal in DEWA’s strategy, with the happiness rate of partners reaching over 94% in 2023.

DEWA has also moved from the conventional Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) model for power and water production projects, to the Independent Water and Power Producer (IWPP) model, leveraging partnership with the private sector, which has proven highly beneficial for DEWA and so far, attracted investment valued over AED 43 billion.

Since 2014, DEWA has pioneered the IWPP project management and implementation model. DEWA has utilised public-private partnerships to successfully complete a number of sustainable projects. These include the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world, with a planned production capacity of 5,000MW by 2030, with a total investment of 50 AED billion. DEWA has also implemented the IWP model in the water desalination project in Hassyan, the largest of its kind in the world for water production based on Sea Water Reverse Osmosis (SWRO) technology using solar energy. It is DEWA’s first IWP model project.

There are many social and economic advantages to the IWP model. Through this model, DEWA has achieved world-class results and developed a new benchmark for solar energy prices for every kilowatt hour. DEWA has also attracted significant investments in the UAE from the private sector and foreign banks, which led to an increase in cash flow to the economy of Dubai and the UAE.

The success of the IWPP model depends on the effective implementation of good governance to ensure transparency, accountability, and the rule of law to enhance investor confidence and develop an attractive regulatory, supervisory, and legislative environment. Launching joint projects after conducting technical, economic, financial, and other feasibility studies is essential, using the support of international consultants, if necessary. Adopting the principle of fair gains for both parties of the partnership, studying the risks and challenges, and developing necessary solutions in advance is crucial. The public and private sectors should contribute their appropriate share to ensure government control over projects and reassure investors.

On the operational level, DEWA has established a department concerned with clean energy and implementing the IPWP model. It also oversees the committees and teams working on implementing the new system, addressing contractual, financial, and procedural aspects of changing the method of managing projects at DEWA. This transition helps DEWA become compatible with the principle of partnership between the public and private sectors, instead of relying solely on direct contracting through the traditional model.

Companies established by DEWA and its private sector partners focus on employment and knowledge transfer to Emirati employees, thus directly benefiting the local community.

Cooperation and integration between the government and private sectors have become essential pillars for achieving the Emirate’s aspirations and consolidating its position as an advanced model that provides the appropriate climate and environment supportive of investment, promoting economic growth and sustainable development, and implementing projects according to the highest standards of quality and efficiency. These efforts benefit all parties involved and contribute to the ongoing development witnessed by Dubai in all fields. The Emirate is steadily moving towards becoming one of the top three economies in the world, as outlined in the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), contributing to making the UAE the world’s leading nation by its Centennial in 2071.

DEWA provides many opportunities for investors within a supportive business environment. This is supported by an advanced legislative and legal system, ambitious development plans, major projects, and advanced infrastructure in accordance with the highest international standards. This has consolidated Dubai’s position as a major investment destination that promotes entrepreneurship and attracts creative competencies in all fields.

DEWA cooperates with many entities from the government and private sectors. This cooperation drives DEWA’s successes and achievements, strengthening its position as a pioneering global organisation that enhances the competitiveness of Dubai and the UAE under the wise leadership. Through this cooperation, DEWA aims to foster the appropriate climate and environment to support investment following the highest standards of integrity and transparency.

In addition to implementing major projects with the private sector, DEWA organises global events that bring together prominent decision-makers, officials, and investors from around the world, to explore investment, business opportunities, and the latest scientific research in the UAE and worldwide.

DEWA’s R&D Centre at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park is an ideal example of a project that provides a perfect environment for cooperation between the government and academic sectors. The Centre collaborates with several academic institutions, such as Stanford University; UAE University; Khalifa University for Science, Technology and Research; and the University of Sharjah, to develop joint research in clean and renewable energy.

