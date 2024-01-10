​​​​Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)’s Innovation Centre at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park is a global incubator for innovation in various fields of clean and renewable energy. The Centre provides visitors with a pioneering experience to learn about the latest innovations in clean and renewable energy. It also provides a unique educational environment by organising and hosting events throughout the year, building strategic partnerships in with major local and international organisations and universities, as well as enhancing awareness on sustainability.

The Innovation Centre includes a conference hall for events, meetings, and training courses within its four-storey building, which has an area of 4,355 square metres and is about 88 metres high. Visitors can watch innovative drone and hologram shows, and try several interactive experiences, including the autonomous bus ride. Using Metaverse technology, the Centre provides a unique experience that allows visitors to go on a virtual tour of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world based on the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model.

“DEWA aims to support and enhance innovation in various fields, especially in clean and renewable energy. This is in line with the vision of the wise leadership to enhance Dubai's preparedness for the future, while further enhancing its capability to address challenges and navigate changes in various domains and consolidate Dubai’s position as a global hub for designing and shaping the future. DEWA’s Innovation Centre at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park has consolidated its position as a key global platform for innovations in renewable and clean energy. This is achieved through strategic partnerships with major local and global universities, institutions, and startups, in addition to its role in honing national competencies and enhancing business competitiveness,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

Waleed Bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA, said that the Innovation Centre reflects DEWA’s efforts in supporting innovation. He stated that the Centre has become a major landmark in Dubai and a key destination for those who wish to learn about the latest innovations in clean and renewable energy technologies. In 2023, it received visits from 57 countries, and hosted 4 professional training courses, of which more than 90 participants graduated with accredited certificates.

Activities and events throughout the year

Throughout the year, DEWA’s Innovation Centre organises various programmes, events, and activities that provide a unique educational environment in the fields of innovation, in addition to exchanging knowledge and experiences with specialists and experts from different countries around the world. The activities organised or hosted by the Innovation Centre in 2023 included:

The first MENA SC

In 2023, DEWA’s Innovation Centre organised the first edition of the Middle East and North Africa Solar Conference (MENA SC), the first scientific and technical conference of its kind in the region, specialising in solar energy systems. The conference focused on different areas of photovoltaics with a rich programme on PV materials and devices, future technologies, PV reliability and forecasting for performance assessment. Areas extended to system operation, concentrated solar power and grid integration, all of which are key in accelerating the transition to clean energy.

Enhancing future skills of the youth

In 2023, the Innovation Centre organised a series of events in collaboration with public and private organisations to develop the skills and knowledge of the youth on future technologies and clean and renewable energy. The Centre held an awareness session entitled ‘Sustainable Energy for Future Generations’ in collaboration with the Ministry of Community Development, as part of the Ministry’s ‘Meeting Across Generations’ initiative. Several senior citizens and young people participated in the session, to expand their knowledge on ways to enhance sustainability in the environmental, social, and economic aspects. The session highlighted the UAE’s and Dubai’s leading experience in transitioning towards renewable and clean energy sources.

The Centre also organised discussion panels in collaboration with DEWA’s Youth Council and the Federal Youth Authority on developing future skills of the youth, especially in digital transformation, sustainability, green economy, entrepreneurship, and future industries. Experts from the Dubai Future Foundation, the World Green Economy Organisation, and Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, participated.

CleanTech Youth Programme

The programme comprised a wide range of workshops, specialised sessions, and field visits with the participation of academics, specialists and experts from several universities, start-ups, and local and global organisations. Over three batches, the programme graduated 75 youth leaders from universities across the UAE, who presented innovative projects in clean energy and sustainability.

CleanTech Connect Programme

The programme provides an opportunity for innovators, achievers, and professors specialising in clean energy to present their successes in clean energy technologies, exchange knowledge, and raise the level of community awareness about the latest developments and innovations in this field. Since its launch until the end of 2023, the programme held 15 seminars and panel discussions attended by more than 1,500 participants.

Welcoming COP28 participants

The Innovation Centre received 217 participants in the 28th UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which was hosted by the UAE at Expo City Dubai from 30 November to 12 December.

Receiving school students

DEWA’s Innovation Centre receives thousands of students annually from public and private schools around the UAE. In the summer of 2023, the Centre received many students in summer programmes and camps organised by various institutions and entities for the children of their employees. These include Dubai Municipality’s Summer Environmental Education Programme; and the Watani Al Emarat Foundation’s Sustainability Pioneers Camp.

Professional Certification Programme

The Innovation Centre provides many scientific and professional training programmes and courses for individuals in photovoltaic solar energy. The Professional Certification Programme is part of the Centre’s efforts to provide comprehensive programmes that keep pace with emerging trends and accelerating challenges, bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical applications, and enhancing the capabilities of the new generation of professionals in clean energy technologies to effectively create positive change. In 2023, the Centre organised 4 professional training courses, from which more than 90 participants graduated with accredited certificates.

Contests

The Centre also organises several contests to encourage students and youth to innovate, especially in the field of renewable and clean energy. These include:

Young Inspirers Contest

Organised by the Innovation Centre, the Young Inspirers Contest aims to raise awareness among students from grades 4-12 about solar energy, its technologies, and its role in achieving a more sustainable future, in addition to motivating them to use solar energy in their daily life, contributing to a positive change. To participate in the contest, students need to shoot a 90-second video on how to use solar energy to promote a responsible and sustainable lifestyle. The contests saw the participation of over 100 students in 3 editions and honoured 15 winners.

The Innovation Centre also organised the Cleantech Hackathon with the participation of 48 innovators, university students, and specialists in sustainable innovations in energy, urban environment, digital transformation, and sustainable lifestyles.

Localising innovation

DEWA’s Innovation Centre employs several prominent young Emiratis. It is the first and largest government centres to receive the “Done by Youth” seal from the Federal Youth Authority. With an 85% Emiratisation rate, the Centre includes Emirati competencies who hold PhDs and master’s degrees, in addition to high degrees in science and engineering. Several employees have won prestigious local and international awards, including the Dubai Medal for Specialised Employee and the Dubai Medal for Young Employee at the Dubai Government Excellence Awards.

Unique experience for visitors

The Innovation Centre provides visitors with a unique experience to explore the latest innovations in clean energy technologies. The exhibition area on the first floor focuses on DEWA’s journey, key historical inventions and innovations in electricity, and the latest developments in renewable and sustainable energy. The area includes over 30 interactive exhibits designed to introduce visitors to developments in renewable energy. The site also houses the DEWA Museum, water desalination plants, and a visual space that explains the properties of light and solar radiation. The centre also features an exhibition on the development of solar energy technologies, the key components of photovoltaic solar cells and related technologies, including Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) and the Solar Power Tower. It also showcases DEWA’s renewable energy journey, Smart DEWA, solar cell applications in spacecraft and satellites, and the development of DEWA’s sustainable buildings.

The Innovation Centre welcomes visitors from Saturday to Wednesday, 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, and Thursdays from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. Hologram shows are organised every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:30 am and 02:30 pm. The Centre offers discounts on tickets for children and students and free entrance for people of determination. Tickets are available on http://www.mbrsic.ae or the Centre’s smart app (MBRSIC).

