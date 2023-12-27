Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has successfully upgraded its SAP system to SAP S/4HANA, which is one of the most integrated systems worldwide. The upgrade is part of DEWA’s ongoing efforts to support its digital transformation and develop operational efficiency and will enable DEWA to continue to enrich the experience of its stakeholders and provide exceptional services. The advanced SAP/4HANA system enables real-time data processing and analytics to make faster, data-driven decisions. It also allows DEWA to benefit from the advanced SAP Group Reporting to analyse data from DEWA’s subsidiaries, support the computerisation, creation and disclosure of consolidated reports, provide personalised services to customers, and resolve issues proactively. The new system will also provide DEWA with a deeper understanding of operations, identifying areas for improvement and reducing expenses, in addition to simplifying the infrastructure and related solutions. The system also provides innovative solutions to enhance procurement and supply chain management, simplify, unify and automate DEWA’s key operations such as financial processes, providing accurate and real-time financial data for better financial planning, forecasting, and budget management. It is also a scalable platform that can adapt to DEWA's evolving needs and growth, ensuring long-term readiness for future challenges and opportunities

“We are committed to enhancing constructive cooperation with our strategic partners, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to leverage digital technologies and Artificial Intelligence to enhance performance and improve people's lives. In line with the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, we adopt innovation and the latest technologies and solutions to enhance the efficiency and sustainability of our operations, and align them with the best global practices, so that DEWA remains at the forefront of the most innovative and pioneering service institutions, and continues to provide reliable world-class services to its stakeholders. We are pleased to continue our constructive cooperation with SAP in innovation, digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data analysis, cloud computing, Generative Artificial Intelligence, machine learning, and others. Upgrading the SAP system to SAP/4HANA will allow DEWA to benefit from future SAP innovations in Generative AI, sustainability, machine learning, IoT, mobility, and others, to consolidate DEWA’s position among the most innovative service organisations in the world,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“DEWA’s openness to embrace cutting-edge technologies has resulted in an innovative transformation strategy that creates a smarter experience for its customers and employees. With the deployment of S/4HANA, DEWA has future-proofed its operations, enabling it to stay ahead of the innovation curve, while remaining flexible enough to explore new business models. Immediate benefits include increased efficiencies, greater visibility over operations, and real-time data to inform agile decision-making. Moreover, the deployment is in alignment with the UAE’s digital transformation and sustainability goals, with data hosted on Moro Hub, a 100% renewable-energy data centre,” said Sergio Maccotta, Senior Vice President of SAP Middle East and Africa – South.

The strategic partnership between DEWA and SAP began in 2009, when DEWA successfully implemented the SAP Wave 1 ERP system to measure, integrate, and automate all of its operations, providing the highest level of service to its customers, employees, and partners. The relationship between the two organisations later evolved to include Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of DEWA. Since 2018, Moro Hub has become a certified provider of SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud computing platform. In 2022, Moro was certified by SAP as a RISE partner, becoming the first locally accredited provider in the UAE to deliver secure SAP cloud services. SAP also supported Moro's green data centre, the world’s largest solar-powered data centre according to Guinness World Records. The data centre is Uptime TIER III-Certified.

In February 2022, DEWA announced a partnership between Moro Hub and SAP. The initiative allows government and private entities to unlock new efficiencies with intelligent automation across their mission-critical processes, that will be hosted from state-of-the-art Moro Hub’s data centres, complying with data residency and cyber security requirements of the UAE.

-Ends-

For more information, please contact:

Shaikha Almheiri / Mohammad Almheiri / Ribal Dayekh Afaf Abaza / Mohammed Meshal

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority Hattlan Media

shaikha.almheiri@dewa.gov.ae / Mohammad.almheiri@dewa.gov.ae / Ribal.Dayekh@dewa.gov.ae afaf@hattlan.com / mohammed@hattlan.com

For more information, please visit DEWA’s website www.dewa.gov.ae

DEWA’s social media accounts:

https://www.facebook.com/dewaofficial https://www.youtube.com/dewaofficial

https://twitter.com/dewaofficial

https://www.instagram.com/dewaofficial

https://www.Snapchat.com/add/dewaofficial

https://www.linkedin.com/company/dewaofficial