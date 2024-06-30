Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has updated the name of its Innovation Centre to the ‘Sustainability and Innovation Centre.’ The move is in line with DEWA’s efforts to enhance sustainability in Dubai, and the expansion of the Year of Sustainability in the UAE. This also supports DEWA’s vision to be a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation committed to achieving Net-Zero by 2050.

The Sustainability and Innovation Centre at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park is a global incubator for innovation in various fields of clean and renewable energy. It also provides a unique educational environment by organising programmes and hosting activities throughout the year, building strategic partnerships with major local and international organisations and universities, as well as enhancing awareness on sustainability.

The Sustainability and Innovation Centre provides visitors with a unique experience to explore the latest innovations in sustainability and clean energy technologies. The exhibition area on the first floor focuses on DEWA’s journey, key historical inventions and innovations in electricity, and the latest developments in renewable and sustainable energy. Visitors can watch innovative drone and hologram shows. Using Metaverse technology, the Centre provides a unique experience that allows visitors to go on a virtual tour of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world based on the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model.

The centre welcomes visitors from Saturday to Wednesday, 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, and Thursdays from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. Hologram shows are organised every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:30 am and 02:30 pm. The Centre offers discounts on tickets for children and students and free entrance for people of determination. Tickets are available on www.mbrsic.ae or the Centre’s smart app (MBRSIC).

