Ras Al Khaimah: In line with its ongoing mission to support business growth through knowledge-sharing and practical support tools, Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) recently hosted an engaging and insightful session titled ‘Don’t Just Tell It – Sell It: Brand Storytelling and Content That Converts’ at Compass Coworking Centre. The event brought together entrepreneurs, and marketing and creative professionals to explore how authentic storytelling and strategic content can cut through today’s saturated market and drive real business growth.

The session highlighted a growing shift in today’s business landscape where simply selling a product or service is no longer enough. As competition intensifies across industries, brands are increasingly recognising the value of authentic storytelling as a strategic tool. A well-crafted narrative not only helps businesses stand out but also builds the emotional connection needed to foster trust, loyalty, and long-term customer engagement.

Guiding this message were two experienced voices from both sides of the industry. Dan Brown, Co-Founder of Formulate Creative Agency, shared how brands can uncover and craft narratives that resonate, while Zeeshan Haider, Head of Marketing and Communications & CX at Al Wathba Insurance, offered a client-side perspective on how story-driven content helped shape their brand journey. Their combined insights highlighted not just the ‘why’ behind storytelling, but also the ‘how,’ with actionable strategies that attendees could immediately apply.

Throughout the session, participants explored how to shape an authentic brand voice, decide when to sell versus when to connect, and align brand values with content that builds credibility. The discussion also delved into choosing the right content formats for every stage of the customer journey and applying practical frameworks to ensure consistent, impactful messaging.

One of the session’s standout takeaways was that emotional connection, and not discounts, is what truly drives loyalty. As one example put it, a multi-generational family-run restaurant doesn’t earn its reputation through promotions, but through consistency, warmth, and trust. Brands that evoke those same feelings can build strong relationships long before a transaction takes place. Ultimately, people may forget the details of what you said, but they’ll always remember how your brand made them feel.

Reflecting on the event, RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “At RAKEZ, we are committed to supporting our business community with more than just infrastructure, we believe in equipping them with knowledge and tools that drive success. Storytelling is no longer a luxury but a business imperative. Through sessions like this, we’re helping the members of our business ecosystem stand out, connect with purpose, and grow with confidence.”

The event forms part of RAKEZ’s wider mission to empower entrepreneurs and businesses with the insights, resources, and community they need to thrive in today’s evolving landscape.

