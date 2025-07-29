Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE), in partnership with the Majalis Abu Dhabi at the Presidential Court, has organized a series of awareness briefings concerning safety procedures for gas systems inside buildings. These sessions took place during the first half of 2025 as part of the DoE’s ongoing efforts to promote social awareness and consolidate public safety practices in the Emirate.

This initiative is intended to spread best practices for the safe use of gas in both domestic and commercial environments, and to elevate the community's readiness for responding to emergencies. Such measures are instrumental in protecting lives and property and in raising safety levels throughout the different areas of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

There was broad community participation in the sessions, which took place in various community Majalis throughout Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra. Those present were provided with the opportunity to put forward their questions, provide their comments, and share their own experiences. A number of DoE officials and employees were in attendance, with the objective of developing initiatives that yield a sustainable socio-economic impact.

The importance of direct outreach to residents and the use of community Majalis as essential platforms for enhancing constructive discussion and listening to the feedback and suggestions of society's members was affirmed by Eng. Ahmed Alsheebani, Petroleum Products Sector Executive Director at DoE. He noted that this approach supports the evolution of services delivered within this vital sector.

Furthermore, Al Alsheebani indicated that the DoE maintains its cooperation with gas service suppliers for the purpose of updating systems and adopting latest practices, with the objective of mitigating risks related to gas use and reinforcing the overall safety ecosystem.

Falling under the umbrella of the "Year of Community," this initiative is also a component of the DoE's efforts to reinforce effective communication with the public. It does so by engaging with different societal segments and capitalizing on the essential function of the Majalis in promoting awareness and reinforcing a culture of safety.

Sessions were conducted at a number of community Majalis, namely: the Mohammed bin Zayed City Majlis, Khalifa City Majlis, Al Falah Majlis, Al Rahbah Majlis, and the Hilal Zaid Al-Shehhi Majlis, along with the Remaah Majlis, the Al Alia Majlis in Al Ain City, and the Al Sila Majlis in the Al Dhafra area.

About the Department of Energy - Abu Dhabi

The Department of Energy - Abu Dhabi (DoE) was founded in 2018, guided by a vision to create a prosperous economy, a sustainable society, and a safe environment. The DoE is tasked with setting the policies, regulations, and strategies that underpin the transformation of the Emirate's energy sector, developing national talent and capabilities, and achieving a highly efficient energy ecosystem. The Department also focuses on protecting consumer interests, mitigating the environmental effects of the energy sector, and ensuring reliable, secure, and affordable energy services are provided through the adoption of latest smart and innovative technologies.