Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has inaugurated DEWA’s Future Customer Happiness Centre (self-service) at its new location in the Persia Court in Ibn Battuta Mall. Al Tayer was accompanied by Marwan Bin Haidar, Executive Vice President of Innovation and the Future at DEWA; Waleed Bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA; Dr. Yousef Al Akraf, Executive Vice President of Business Support and Human Resources at DEWA; and other DEWA officials.

“We are committed to the forward-thinking vision of the wise leadership to transition Dubai Government into a fully smart model and consolidate Dubai’s position as the top digital city in the world and a global hub for the digital economy. We invest in the latest disruptive technologies to enhance our advanced digital infrastructure and accelerate the digital transformation. This supports our efforts to improve the quality of life and happiness of all stakeholders and provide advanced and proactive digital services that exceed their expectations, support sustainability, and reduce the carbon footprint. The smart adoption of DEWA’s services reached 99.21% in the first half of 2024. In 2023, the Instant Happiness Index about DEWA’s services, which is managed by Dubai Digital Authority, reached 98.3%. Customer happiness measured by the Dubai Government Excellence Program reached 96.7%. DEWA scored 100% in the International Digital Customer Experience Standard (IDCXS: 2022 - 2023) certificate from the first assessment,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

The new Future Customer Happiness Centre offers state of-the-art digital services and facilities supported by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced technologies. These include video chat screens where customers can interact with DEWA staff and learn about DEWA’s digital services. Private cabins are also available for customer privacy while interacting with DEWA staff through video. The Centre also features DEWA’s virtual employee, “Rammas” supported by AI and ChatGPT, bill payment through CDM (Cash & Cheques) and Etisalat payment machines. It also features DEWA’ smart app on TVs and chatting channels including Hayak, an online text chat with the option of video chat service; ‘Ash’ir,’ a dedicated live video chat service where customers with hearing impairment can interact through sign language; and the technical discussion service for technical discussion related to water. The Centre also includes the 04 Platform for customer complaints, suggestions, and feedback, and a Customer Happiness Lounge with premium hospitality services to empower customer participation in designing and developing DEWA’s services.

The Future Customer Happiness Centre complies with the Dubai Universal Design Code, ensuring that People of Determination have access to all services, facilities, and information available at the Centre, on an equal basis with others. The Centre, which was previously located in the China Court, operates according to the mall’s working hours. DEWA adopts multiple channels to communicate with customers and the public, including its website and smart app and Customer Care Centre, among other channels.

