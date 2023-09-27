Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority has recorded an outstanding presence at the 21st edition of the Arab Media Forum (AMF) as the Sustainability Partner of the event. The Dubai Press Club (DPC) organised AMF 2023 under the patronage of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, from 26-27 September at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai.

At AMF 2023, DEWA showcased some of its most prominent clean and renewable energy projects including the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world, using the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model. It has a planned production capacity of 5,000 megawatts (MW) by 2030 using solar photovoltaic panels and concentrated solar power with total investments of AED 50 billion. When completed, the solar park will reduce 6.5 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually. A number of DEWA young engineers also took part in a panel discussion entitled ‘Youth and Climate Change’. They highlighted DEWA’s efforts to prepare and empower the youth to carry out their responsibilities in climate action and reaching net-zero by 2050.

DEWA’s team who took part in the session included Maryam Khansaheb, Manager - Corporate Sustainability; Jamal Alsabt, Senior Engineer - Climate Change and Sustainability; Athbeh Al Shehhi, Senior Engineer - Climate Change and Sustainability at DEWA. The session focused on DEWA’s activities, programmes, and initiatives to empower the youth to lead climate action.

