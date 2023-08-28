Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)’s customers praised DEWA’s awareness campaigns aiming to help them understand their consumption patterns and make smart decisions to increase the efficiency of their electricity and water consumption. The customers highlighted that DEWA’s ‘Make Smart Summer Choices Your Habit’ campaign encouraged them to adopt simple, daily behaviour to reduce waste.

DEWA launched the campaign in June, lasting until the end of August 2023. The campaign included tips and instructions on DEWA’s external channels and social media platforms. It aimed to raise awareness among all segments of society on their role in achieving sustainable development by preserving precious resources. It also encouraged them to use DEWA’s digital programmes and services to proactively manage their consumption.

The customers praised DEWA’s keenness, through its awareness initiatives and innovative programmes, to strengthen their effective contribution to building a more sustainable future and reducing their carbon footprint. Aref Abdulla Ahmad stated that the ‘Make Smart Summer Choices Your Habit’ campaign informed him of several practical details regarding safety measures in his home, especially when travelling or leaving his home for a long time. By activating the ‘Away Mode’ feature through his account on DEWA’s website and smart app, he received daily or weekly reports via email, reassuring him that there was no waste when he was away from home. Adel Abdulla Hasan Al Sammak praised DEWA’s reminders for customers to periodically check for potential leaks in internal water connections. DEWA also provides a reliable list of technical service providers who can be hired in the event of internal faults in the building through the DEWA Store on its smart app. He also commended DEWA’s ‘High-Water Usage’ Alert that helps customers detect leakages in water connections after the meter. Al Sammak emphasised that this encouraged him to periodically check for possible leakages to protect property and instantly manage leaks.

DEWA’s services include the Smart Living dashboard, which enables customers to monitor their consumption and obtain annual, monthly and daily consumption reports. ‘My Sustainable Living Programme’ allows customers to compare their consumption with those of similarly efficient homes in their area and get customised tips. The Self-Assessment tool includes a survey for customers to assess their consumption. After completing the assessment, customers receive a detailed report on their usage.

