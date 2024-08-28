Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) organised the 10th Emirati Women’s Forum under the theme “Sharing for Tomorrow,” at DEWA Academy in Al Hudaiba. The event, organised in the presence of HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, celebrated the achievements of Emirati women who have become symbols of giving, hard work, and noble values. The forum featured various activities and panel discussions, highlighting the journey of women’s empowerment at DEWA and within society. It also recognised several Emirati female employees at DEWA who have made significant contributions both locally and globally, reinforcing Dubai and the UAE’s growth and prosperity.

In his speech at the forum, HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer emphasised that the forum is in line with the directives of the wise leadership to contribute to elevating the status of Emirati women in our nation’s journey of development, prosperity, and growth, and celebrate their key role as influential partners in achieving sustainable and comprehensive development, and as instrumental supporters of the UAE’s growth and progress.

“On Emirati Women’s Day, we reflect on the unique path set forth by the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace, which continues under the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, and President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood (Mother of the Nation). Their unwavering support and empowerment of women have ensured their active participation in all key positions, making them a shining example and role model for their families and society, and a source of inspiration for women globally. DEWA’s Emirati Women’s Forum is a valuable platform for engaging in meaningful discussions and sharing ideas and experiences on various topics that enhance communication skills. The forum also showcases the latest trends and innovations that support women empowerment. I hope you will make the most of your participation in the forum and seize the opportunities to build a sustainable future,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer.

Al Tayer stated that with the unwavering support of the wise leadership, Emirati women have become integral partners in decision-making and the labour market. Following the directives of the wise leadership to invest in human resources—both men and women—and to involve everyone in building a sustainable future, DEWA is dedicated to strengthening the role of Emirati women in achieving national goals. Our objective is to elevate the UAE’s standing across global competitiveness indicators.

“We provide a positive, encouraging, and stable work environment, enhanced by the latest innovative technologies, enabling Emirati female employees to excel in both their professional and personal responsibilities. This balance empowers them to reach new local and international milestones, particularly in the clean and renewable energy sector. We are proud of our Emirati female employees, whose tireless efforts ensure the UAE’s flag remains high and who contribute to DEWA’s reputation as one of the world’s leading utilities. At DEWA, we believe in the ability of Emirati women to compete and excel. We are dedicated to unlocking their inspiring and creative potential, enabling them to support their male counterparts and build generations of qualified citizens to continue our nation’s journey of growth and development. Currently, we have 1,938 female employees working across all our divisions, including 836 in the engineering and technical sectors. Moreover, 1,147 female employees hold leadership positions at DEWA. Emirati women represent 84.57% of our total female workforce, and women in management positions constitute 38.7%, one of the highest globally, with the majority being Emirati women. We also support the efforts of DEWA Women’s Committee, providing opportunities, resources, and conditions that help female employees, across all roles and responsibilities, to succeed, develop, and achieve happiness for themselves and their families,” added Al Tayer.

“We are confident that Emirati women will continue to demonstrate their worth and competence, remaining essential contributors to national efforts, key pillars in safeguarding our achievements, and central to shaping a more sustainable and prosperous future for current and future generations. Happy Emirati Women’s Day,” concluded Al Tayer.

“At the 10th Emirati Women’s Forum, we honour the Emirati women who have excelled and made significant contributions across all sectors. We also highlight the achievements of DEWA’s female Emirati employees, who have a strong and influential presence throughout all DEWA’s divisions, supporting the organisation’s strategic goals and playing a key role in realising DEWA’s vision to be a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation committed to achieving Net Zero by 2050. Today, we express our gratitude to our wise leadership for their unwavering support of women’s empowerment. We also extend our appreciation to DEWA’s top management for their dedication to equipping DEWA’s female employees with the technical and engineering skills that meet the highest international standards, as well as providing theoretical and practical training. Their continued support ensures that Emirati women remain exemplary in their national contributions, playing various developmental roles to effect positive change,” said Fatima Al Jokar, Chairperson of DEWA Women’s Committee.

“At DEWA Women’s Committee, we reaffirm our commitment to continue being key supporters of efforts to create a positive and motivating work environment that benefits both DEWA and society at large. We strive to encourage female employees to continue building interconnected and cohesive families and a strong society capable of adapting to emerging changes. Our goal is to uphold the exemplary role of Emirati women as a driving force for comprehensive and sustainable economic and social development,” added Fatima Al Jokar.

During the forum, Al Tayer honoured several of DEWA’s female employees who have contributed to enhancing DEWA’s global leadership and excellence. The forum also featured a video showcasing the most notable achievements of DEWA’s Emirati female employees and the efforts of DEWA Women’s Committee in creating an encouraging work environment.

The event included a session titled “Emirati Women, Development Partners, and Creators of Generations,” moderated by Reem Al Mansoori, Member of DEWA Women’s Committee. The session hosted Dr. Ayesha AlJanahi, a writer and trainer in family and children’s affairs; Maitha Shuaib, Executive Director of Corporate Communications at Ducab Group; and Arwa AlSeiari, Member of the Mohammed bin Rashid Innovation Fund.

The second session: “A Sustainable Success Story” saw the participation of DEWA’s female employees Ayesha Khamis and Maitha Al Saffar, to highlight their motivating and inspiring experiences. The third session: “The Journey of Women’s Empowerment at DEWA, towards a Bright Future” discussed the capabilities that DEWA provides to support women’s empowerment. The session was moderated by Fatima Karim, Member of DEWA Women’s Committee, with the participation of DEWA’s female employees Alia Bin Touq, Reem Al Suwaidi, Fatima Hussein, and Jawaher Al Amir.

