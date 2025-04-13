Dubai: Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), the UAE's Federal export credit company, is set to participate as a Host Partner in TXF MENA 2025 conference. The two-day conference, which begins on April 15 at the Ritz Carlton, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai, seeks to highlight innovative financing solutions to support national exports, while also exchanging knowledge and expertise on regional export and investment financing challenges.

The participation reflects the company's commitment to discovering new ways to help UAE-based businesses increase their export capacities and support their entry into global markets. This plays a key role in boosting the competitiveness of locally produced goods, both regionally and globally, as well as propelling the expansion of non-oil foreign trade. During the conference, ECI will operate a pavilion to showcase the various opportunities available in the export sector, along with a meeting room for collaborative meetings.

Her Excellency Raja Al Mazrouei, CEO of Etihad Credit Insurance, said: “Participating in this premier event exemplifies ECI’s approach to supporting and enabling export, re-export, and non-oil foreign trade activities from the UAE, as well as providing insurance and credit tools to help local businesses compete and expand into global markets. The conference will serve as a strategic platform for developing partnerships with stakeholders across various sectors, given their positions as vital contributors to the economy and key drivers of sustainable growth.”

As part of her participation, H.E. Raja Al Mazrouei will give a keynote, addressing the diverse opportunities offered by the UAE's export and foreign trade ecosystem, as well as the strategic initiatives aimed at cementing the nation's leading position on the global trade map. Her Excellency will also underscore how the conference and similar events can boost the manufacturing and export industries, improve trade routes, and fortify economic partnerships between countries.

As part of the TXF Middle East and Africa activities, Yasmin Bahgat, Head of Export Finance at ECI, will participate in a panel discussion titled ‘Going Local - The Rise of Regional ECAs in Africa and the Middle East,’ alongside prominent experts in the field, to discuss current trends and future prospects for the sector.

The TXF MENA conference includes a series of panel discussions, workshops, and roundtable discussions, featuring key representatives from the export and project finance sectors in the Middle East and North Africa. By fostering collaboration between export credit organisations and local financial institutions, the platform seeks to drive innovation, economic diversification, and the expansion of global trade.

