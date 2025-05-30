Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), welcomed Vugar Ahmadov, Chairman & CEO of Azerishiq, the electrical grid operator in Baku, Azerbaijan, to discuss shared ambitions in fostering innovation and sustainability in the energy sector. The meeting focused on leveraging expertise and advanced technologies to strengthen bilateral co-operation.

The meeting was attended by Waleed bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence; Dr Yousef Al Akraf, Executive Vice President of Business Support and Human Resources; and Marwan Bin Haidar, Executive Vice President of Innovation and the Future at DEWA.

The discussions revolved around potential collaboration in the electricity sector, with an emphasis on advancing sustainable energy solutions, enhancing grid resilience and accelerating the transition to green energy.

Al Tayer highlighted Dubai's ambitious clean energy goals, in line with the UAE Net Zero Strategy 2050, the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050. These strategies aim to meet 100% of Dubai’s energy needs through clean sources by 2050. He also showcased DEWA’s flagship initiatives, such as the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the world’s largest single-site solar park. By 2030, the park is expected to achieve a production capacity of 7,260 megawatts using both photovoltaic and concentrated solar power technologies.

Al Tayer underscored DEWA’s global leadership across several key performance indicators. In 2024, DEWA recorded the world’s lowest electricity transmission and distribution network losses at just 2%, far outperforming the global average of 6%-7%. Water transmission and distribution losses were similarly impressive, at a global low of 4.5%. DEWA also set a world record for the lowest customer minutes lost, achieving just 0.94 minutes per year compared to an average of 15 minutes across the European Union.

He also highlighted DEWA’s adoption of advanced Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies to drive Dubai’s leadership in artificial intelligence (AI). By integrating AI across all operations and services, DEWA continues to enhance the quality, efficiency, reliability and sustainability of energy and water services, ensuring sustainable growth in these sectors.

Al Tayer reaffirmed DEWA’s commitment to supporting global sustainability agendas and welcomed the opportunity to exchange best practices with Azerishiq, particularly in promoting clean energy adoption in Azerbaijan.

The meeting underscored the vital role of international partnerships in expediting the global energy transition. Both parties agreed that collaboration in areas such as smart grid technologies, renewable energy integration and capacity-building programmes is essential to achieving energy security and sustainability.