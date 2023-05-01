Dubai, UAE: In line with the declaration of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, 2023 as the Year of Sustainability in the UAE with the slogan ‘Today for Tomorrow’, and in accordance with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai and in support of the UAE hosting the largest international climate event, which is the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28) in Expo City Dubai later this year, HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) announced the commissioning of new 200 megawatts (MW) from the 900MW fifth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park using photovoltaic solar panels, ahead of schedule, using the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model.

With this achievement, 800MW of the fifth phase have been commissioned, bringing the current production capacity of the solar park, which DEWA is implementing, to 2,327 MW using photovoltaic solar panels and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) technologies. This is about 15.7% of the total production capacity of energy in Dubai, which has reached 14,817 MW. The fifth phase will provide clean energy to over 270,000 residences in Dubai and will reduce 1.18 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually. Work is underway to complete the rest of the projects in the solar park.

“We work in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to promote sustainability and the shift towards a sustainable green economy by increasing the share of renewable and clean energy within Dubai’s energy mix. This aims to achieve the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of Dubai’s total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050. To achieve these goals, we are implementing a number of projects in the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world using the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model, with investments totaling AED 50 billion. When completed, the solar park will contribute to reducing more than 6.5 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA.

DEWA achieved a world record by receiving in 2020 the lowest bid (levelized cost) of USD 1.6953 cents per kWh for the 900MW fifth phase of the solar park. In March 2023, DEWA organised a special conference to give an overview for local and international developers about the latest developments of the 1,800MW 6th phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, using photovoltaic solar panels. The 6th phase will become operational in stages between 2024 and 2026.

