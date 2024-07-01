Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Department of Municipalities and Transport – Abu Dhabi (DMT) has entered into a Service Level Agreement (SLA) with key government and semi-government entities to incorporate them into the DMT’s to monitor and track the removal of distortions from the public assets owned by the organisations, with the goal of preserving them and enhancing the overall appearance of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The signing ceremony took place at DMT’s headquarters, where the SLA was signed by H.E. Dr. Salem Al Kaabi, Director General of Operation Affairs at the DMT and H.E. Mubarak Hamad Al Mheiri, ADEK Undersecretary, H.E Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, EAD Secretary General, H.E. Saeed Al Ameri, ADAFSA Director General, H.E. Mubarak Amer Al Mehairbi, Senior Vice President, Group Administration at ADNOC, Captain Saif Al Mheiri, Managing Director at Abu Dhabi Maritime, and Dr. Afif Saif Al Yafei, TRANSCO CEO.

As part of the landmark agreement, DMT and the three municipalities (Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra municipality) inspectors will conduct comprehensive assessments of infrastructure, facilities and assets related to each entity to detect any distortions or deformities that negatively affect public appearance in the Emirate. Utilising the latest technologies, the inspectors will identify and report any issues in public spaces through the system, providing accurate and immediate information to relevant authorities for swift action.

"Through this SLA, we reaffirm our dedication to elevating the Emirate’s public appearance while streamlining our operations. By collaborating with key entities and organisations, we aim to not only further enhance Abu Dhabi's visual appeal but also streamline our processes to set a new standard of excellence and innovation,” H.E. Dr. Salem Al Kaabi said.

The six organisations join additional government and semi-government entities in this concerted effort to enhance Abu Dhabi's reputation as a model of urban excellence. This collaboration aims to bolster the Emirate’s global reputation with world-class facilities, buildings, and a meticulously maintained urban landscape.

About the Department of Municipalities and Transport – Abu Dhabi

Established in 2019, the Department of Municipalities and Transport – Abu Dhabi (DMT) was created by merging the Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities with the Department of Transport.

Our mandate is simple: devise, deliver, and develop services that enable the entire Abu Dhabi community to realise its full potential, as well as strengthen the Emirate’s reputation as world-class destination to live, work, and visit. Empowered by the values of good governance, we actively support the Abu Dhabi government's ambition to spearhead progressive urban planning and transportation that result in economic growth and transformative investments across the Emirate.

From infrastructure, facilities and transportation to pedestrian and cycling pathways, parks, schools, places of worship, and more, DMT strives to meet every resident's needs and enhance their overall quality of life.

We achieve this by providing efficient services across three regional municipalities - Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra – in addition to overseeing the ongoing development of the Emirate’s land, air, and maritime transport networks.

Driven by innovation and sustainability, we aim to build smart cities, adapt to change, and sustain prosperity for future generations across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

