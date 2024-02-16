Conference held in partnership with the Department of Economic Development Competitiveness Office of Abu Dhabi and UNWTO Academy discussed tourism excellence, sustainability and diversity

UNWTO.TedQual, a quality certification system for universities and training centres introduced

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and the Department of Economic Development Competitiveness Office of Abu Dhabi held a conference on 25 January at the St. Regis Abu Dhabi to discuss various themes contributing to tourism excellence, in collaboration with the World Tourism Organization’s Academy (UNWTO Academy).

Aiming to further build capacity in the emirate’s tourism sector, DCT Abu Dhabi and UNWTO Academy also recently introduced the UNWTO.QUEST Certification for quality assurance in the industry, and the UNWTO.TedQual Certification, a programme which aims to enhance the quality of tourism education, training and research programmes in UAE universities.

Titled ‘Sustainability and Competitiveness: Tourism Potentials and Challenges’, the conference brought together experts in sustainability and tourism, and helped attendees develop an understanding of the role of diversity, equity, inclusion, sustainability, and strategic leadership in enhancing destination competitiveness.

The conference agenda discussed practices and strategies that could be adopted by tourism stakeholders to contribute to the development of more a competitive and responsible tourism destination. Among the attendees were H.E. Hala Khaled Al Ameri, Executive Director of the Competitiveness Office of Abu Dhabi (COAD) at the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development; H.E. Hanan Ahli, Director of the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre; and Mr. Ammar Anwar Sajwani, Director of Tourism Development Department, UAE Ministry of Economy.

H.E. Saeed Ali Obaid Al Fazari, Executive Director of Strategic Affairs at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “Through various initiatives, we are enabling industry-wide discussions that contribute to a sustainable tourism future. With a focus on education, we are keen to deliver continued tourism excellence, channelling innovation through a fresh lens. Encouraging these vital discussions is key to creating enduring, meaningful, and impactful change for Abu Dhabi’s tourism sector and delivering our vision for the future. The academic programme and certifications are in alignment with DCT Abu Dhabi’s commitment to advancing the tourism industry and empowering young individuals.”

H.E. Hala Khaled Al Ameri, Executive Director of the Competitiveness Office of Abu Dhabi (COAD) at the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, added: "In a remarkable event today, we witnessed the transformative power of collaboration, showcasing the pivotal role it plays in enhancing Abu Dhabi's competitiveness. This serves as a testament to the success achieved through our partnership with DCT Abu Dhabi, reinforcing the value of working together for a stronger, more prosperous future."

The event featured distinguished keynote speakers who are collaborators of the UNWTO Academy and its UNWTO.QUEST Certification. UNWTO.QUEST is a quality certification for Destination Management Organisations (DMOs) that endorses and enhances excellence in organisations’ Leadership, Execution and Governance. 65 DCT Abu Dhabi employees and 35 stakeholders were enrolled in this programme, attending 120 hours of training over four months in 2023. The training encompassed critical topics such as tourism strategic leadership, governance and execution.

Among the expert speakers, Carol Hay, Chief Tourism Officer at McKenzie Gayle Limited and university lecturer in business and tourism management, addressed the importance of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion within the context of destination competitiveness. Dr. Svetla Ivanova Stoyanova-Bozhkova, Principal Academic in Strategic Management, led the keynote address on the role of sustainability in enhancing destination competitiveness. Through her presentation, she emphasised the need for responsible tourism practices and effective strategies for developing human resources within the tourism sector.

In a preceding event, DCT Abu Dhabi and UNWTO Academy also introduced the UNWTO.TedQual, a quality certification system for universities and training centres seeking recognition from the UNWTO for the quality of their tourism education, training, and research programmes. The evaluation criteria are designed to assess the effectiveness of academic systems within the education or training programmes, as well as align with the needs of the students and their integration into the tourism industry.

The launch saw the attendance of representatives from the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), Dr. Adriaan De Man, Professor and Chair of the Tourism and Heritage Department, and Dr. Jue Huang, Associate Professor in the same department. The event served as a platform to announce the Certification of UAEU’s BA in Tourism Studies and to provide insights into the institution’s successful practices.

