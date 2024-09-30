Mohamed Al Balooshi: ‘The values reflect the values of Abu Dhabi society, which are based on respect, positivity and strong morals’

Abu Dhabi: The Department of Community Development, the regulator of Abu Dhabi’s social sector, has officially launched the Sportsmanship Values initiative in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the Department of Education and Knowledge, and the Emirates Schools Establishment, the initiative aims to establish a comprehensive and positive sports environment centered on the core value of respect.

Through these values, DCD strives to foster interaction and active engagement in sports and physical activities among individuals from diverse cultural backgrounds, thus contributing to the strengthening and development of healthy and active community lifestyles.

The key objectives include the promotion of a culture of respect for rules, officials, competitors, and society as a whole, instilling the concept of sportsmanship and encouraging positive conduct and ethical behavior across all sports-related activities, whether the purpose is competition or entertainment.

Additionally, the values seek to create a sports environment that embraces diversity and inclusion, fosters fair competition, and harnesses the power of sports to build a cohesive society. Ultimately, the values pave the way for individual and collective excellence at the sports level and beyond, thereby strengthening Abu Dhabi’s status as a premier sporting destination.

His Excellency Mohamed Helal Al Balooshi, Executive Director of the Community Engagement and Sports Sector at DCD, said: “The Sportsmanship Values reflect the core values of Abu Dhabi society, which are based on respect, positivity, and strong morals. The values embody the vision of our wise leadership, which wholeheartedly supports sports in all its forms, and supports and endorses athletes. Locally and internationally, the leadership also encourages various segments of society to practice sports activities and is committed to providing top-tier sports facilities and infrastructure that enhances Abu Dhabi's reputation as a leading sports destination."

He added: “Sports activity is one of the key pillars that underscore the building of a healthy and active society, so the DCD works in coordination with partners in the sports sector to enhance the culture of sports and physical activity. The department's commitment extends to supporting sports events designed for both entertainment and competition, recognizing the necessity of guiding principles that promote positive competition. This framework includes sportsmanship, respect and friendship, and helps clarify the roles and responsibilities of all stakeholders within the sports sector in terms of promoting, encouraging, and regulating sportsmanship values in line with established policies, procedures, and practices across all levels.”

His Excellency Talal Al Hashemi, Executive Director of the Sports Development Sector at the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said that the Council supports and backs any initiatives that would create an environment characterised by the sportsmanship spirit, which in turn positively impacts all aspects of life for UAE citizens and residents.

Al Hashemi stated: "We are pleased to provide all support for this initiative that is consistent with the nature of the Emirati people and translates the directives of the wise leadership to make the citizen a model of tolerance and coexistence. Sports ethics can be the medium through which to achieve that among all residents of the UAE.

"The Abu Dhabi Sports Council is interested in everything that would serve the community, support community sports initiatives, and implement all ideas that elevate the community in its behaviors and all aspects of life."

In turn, His Excellency Sulaiman Al Kaabi, Executive Director of the Students’ Wellbeing Sector, emphasized the Ministry of Education's commitment to promoting sportsmanship values among students to instill educational concepts of priority.

Al Kaabi highlighted the Ministry's efforts to participate in all initiatives that enhance value-based concepts among students, including the Sportsmanship Values Initiative, contributing to building a healthier and more active community. He added, 'We look forward to working with our partners to embed the concept of sports and its principles within our educational system, given its positive role in shaping students' personalities and enhancing their mental and physical well-being.

A model of sportsmanship in Abu Dhabi

The department encourages all sports entities, sports professionals, and all individuals involved in the sports sector in the emirate to adopt these values. Sportsmanship values include “Respect” is cultivated through acknowledgement and commitment, contribution, and appreciation, and acting responsibly and with awareness. Along with this comes “Safety”, which is established by acting safely and responsibly, engaging in safe practices, and promoting overall health. “Fairness” is also a key value, which encompasses acting fairly and honestly, respecting and appreciating opportunities, and promoting fair competition.

These values also include “Dignity”, which is enhanced by establishing equality, promoting inclusion and diversity, and maintaining privacy and positive relationships. fostering “Solidarity” by enhancing unity and synergy, promoting joint learning and collective success, and emphasising compassion and social responsibility. Finally, “Excellence”, which is achieved through a commitment to development and improvement, maintaining positive and respectful behaviour, upholding ethical values,

Abu Dhabi stands as a pioneering model in its support of social activities in all their forms, including sports activities that play a fundamental role in promoting a vibrant, healthy, and happy society. Sports goes beyond the concept of physical health and includes mental health and social harmony. Therefore, setting values for sportsmanship is an essential pillar that’s needed to create a sports culture based on respect and moral values.

These values will contribute significantly to enhancing the supportive environment and fostering unity between sports teams and the broader community in Abu Dhabi. They will also bolster the emirate's global standing, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest values within the sports sector and solidifying its position as a global hub for sports.

Sports play a multifaceted role in Abu Dhabi society. They fundamentally contribute to individual growth, community cohesion, promotion of healthy living and stimulating economic growth. Sports are an integral part of the social fabric of our communities, facilitating personal development, honing essential life skills, and influencing societal unity and the preservation of cultural heritage, which holds great significance for sports in the emirate.

Value-based framework

The values of sportsmanship are the central motivation behind the creation of comprehensive values, which in turn are established by a thorough examination of the principles of behaviour and ethics necessary within the sports sector. These values are applicable at local and global levels, while simultaneously respecting the overarching principles set forth in the UAE. By aligning the sportsmanship model in Abu Dhabi, we are building a unified and coherent framework that encourages and gradually instils positive behaviours on and off the field.

