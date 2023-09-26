Abu Dhabi: The Department of Community Development - Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center, launched the second round of the Sports and Physical Activity Survey, with the aim of studying community perspectives regarding sports and physical activity. Through the collection of vital information, a comprehensive picture can be drawn in order to set robust policies that support physical activity in the Emirate.

The survey is structured around main axes: understanding the participants’ levels of physical activity, their impressions of sporting facilities and events, and exploring general aspirations and perceptions.

This survey comes as a continuation of the department's efforts to understand patterns of physical activity for various groups of society, in relation to community sports and behaviors. The gathered ideas and vision will effectively contribute to directing and developing initiatives in line with the aspirations and needs of society.

In this regard, HE Mohamed Helal Al Balooshi, Executive Director of the Community Engagement and Sports Sector at DCD​, said: “The first survey received a positive response from various segments of society. Its results were studied and analyzed to identify patterns of sports behavior and physical activities adopted by community members in Abu Dhabi, and to understand their levels of activity and fitness goals.”

Al Balooshi added, “At DCD, we are committed to identifying the needs of the community regarding sports lifestyles and physical activity, because it helps us shape the future of sports in the Emirate, and enhance levels of physical activity. This ensures that our goals effectively make an impact on the public and nurtures a society that embraces active lifestyles.”

Al Balooshi added: “We are dedicated to promoting and raising awareness about the importance of physical activity through scientific methodologies based on data and facts, to achieve a society that adopts active lifestyles. Also, the second round of the survey includes the addition of a sub-axis to analyze the physical activity of children, based on the results of the first round of the survey. This allows parents to participate with their children while answering the questionnaire”.

HE Talal Al Hashemi, Executive Director of the Sports Development Sector at the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, stressed the importance of launching the second round of the Sports and Physical Activity Survey, as it provides important results that support the government’s efforts to promote an active lifestyle for individuals. He indicated that the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and various concerned parties will be able to benefit from the questionnaire’s outputs, statistics and figures while developing and improving policies, procedures, events, and various community occasions, allowing them to achieve the highest levels of quality of life and well-being for the community.

On this occasion, HE Dr. Omniyat Al Hajeri, the Executive Director of the Community Health Sector at Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, said: “The results of this survey, in which the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre has participated for the second consecutive year, will contribute to understanding the extent of physical activity in the Emirate, as well as the community's knowledge levels and beliefs regarding sports and physical activity, and their close connection to health.”

She added, “Since the centre is responsible for promoting the public health and preventive health system in the Emirate, it will utilise these results to design, implement and evaluate specialised programmes aimed at promoting physical activity with the goal of preventing chronic diseases, resisting infectious diseases, improving mental wellness and engaging stakeholders in achieving its vision toward a healthy and safe society.”

The survey is in line with DCD’s role as the regulator of the social sector in the Emirate and supports the mission of the department to promote an active lifestyle for all. Its outputs will contribute to proactively identifying areas for improvement and will facilitate data-driven changes in physical activity policies and programmes, with the aim of enhancing well-being and raising the quality of life in society.

Everyone can participate in the survey via the following this link:

https://addcd.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_cZ6lViW66qU1BoG

Noting that the deadline for participation is December 10, 2023.

About the Department of Community Development

The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi (DCD) was established in 2018 to govern the social and community-development sector through a set of policies, strategies, systems, and standards. The Department aims to improve the quality of life in the emirate and provide a dignified life for all, through high-quality, impactful, and efficient services. One of DCD’s priorities is to raise awareness about social issues pertinent to Abu Dhabi and its people and find innovative solutions.

There are 4 main entities under the umbrella of DCD, namely: Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority (ADSSA), Authority of Social Contribution - (Ma'an), Abu Dhabi Centre for Sheltering, and Humanitarian Care - (Ewa'a), and Family Care Authority (FCA). The department also collaborates with 6 partners in the community development sector in Abu Dhabi to achieve the desired goals. These entities include Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO), Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), Family Development Foundation (FDF), The Social Care and Minors Affairs Foundation (SCMAF), Abu Dhabi Housing Authority (ADHA), and Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA).

Connect with DCD on social media:

@DCDAbuDhabi Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | LinkedIn| YouTube