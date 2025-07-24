Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced a dynamic line-up of partners for the highly anticipated 14th Terra World Congress on Earthen Architecture in Al Ain, to be held from 13 to 16 April 2026.

Featuring a series of lectures, hands-on workshops, panel discussions, exhibitions, design competitions, site tours, and an award ceremony, amongst other activities, the comprehensive programme, held under the theme ‘Managing Change in Earthen Cultural Landscapes’ has been developed in collaboration with some of the world’s foremost institutions in heritage conservation, architecture, and sustainability with the goal of fostering critical dialogue and driving innovation in earthen architecture.

The Congress is co-organised with ICOMOS International Scientific Committee on Earthen Architectural Heritage (ICOMOS- ISCEAH). Key partners are the International Alliance for the Protection of Heritage (ALIPH Foundation), the International Center for Earthen Construction (CRATerre), and the Getty Conservation Institute (GCI), in addition to Proterra, So Hath - 100 Hands Foundation for Building Artisans, the Royal Institute for British Architects – GCC chapter (RIBA-GCC), Al Ain Municipality, the International Scientific Committees of ICOMOS on the Analysis and Restoration of Structures of Architectural Heritage (ICOMOS-ISCARSAH), Cultural Landscapes (ICOMOS-ISCCL), Heritage Documentation (ICOMOS-CIPA), the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN), Climate Heritage Network, ICCROM Heritage Place Lab, and several local universities, including Abu Dhabi University, United Arab Emirates University, and Zayed University.

All partner activities will take place prior, during, and after the Congress, under the key themes of the event including ‘Transmitting Earthen Heritage and Architecture’, ‘Safeguarding Earthen Cultural Landscapes’, ‘Innovations in Earthen Architecture’, and ‘Resilience to Vulnerabilities of Earthen Cultural Landscapes’.

Al Ain City’s selection as the 2026 host marks a significant milestone for the UAE as the first Arab country to host this global event, positioning the nation as an influential actor in the field of earthen architecture, both regionally and globally.

The 14th Terra World Congress underscores the dedicated efforts of DCT Abu Dhabi to promote, preserve, and protect earthen heritage as a key feature of the nation’s architectural and urban identity.

By fostering knowledge exchange, encouraging innovation, and championing sustainable conservation practices, DCT Abu Dhabi reaffirms its commitment to safeguarding cultural heritage and ensuring that future generations continue to benefit from and appreciate the UAE’s built legacy.

