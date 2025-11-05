London, UK – The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) today announced the renewal of its strategic partnership with WebBeds, a global leader in travel trade, for a fourth consecutive year. Signed by HE Saleh Al Geziry, Director General of Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi and Amr Ezzeldin, President of WebBeds MEA at World Travel Market (WTM) 2025, the agreement underscores a shared commitment to driving tourism growth and enhancing Abu Dhabi's global reach.

As part of this growing strategic alliance, the two entities will collaborate to significantly enhance Abu Dhabi's tourism landscape. This will involve empowering travel trade professionals within WebBeds' network with enhanced knowledge and resources, enabling them to offer more informed and expertly guided travel experiences. Additionally, DCT Abu Dhabi will develop and disseminate compelling content showcasing Abu Dhabi's diverse cultural and touristic offerings, including Al Ain Region and Al Dhafra Region, to raise awareness and drive bookings across WebBeds' extensive global distribution and travel agency networks.

HE Saleh Al Geziry, Director General of Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “Our collaboration with WebBeds over the past three years has proven highly effective in expanding Abu Dhabi's global tourism footprint. This partnership has been instrumental in delivering successful campaigns, from local activations to globally recognised initiatives, that showcase our unique cultural heritage and diverse attractions. The fourth renewal underscores our strong, shared commitment to driving sustained visitor growth and building a lasting tourism legacy for Abu Dhabi.”

Amr Ezzeldin, President of WebBeds MEA commented: “As we proudly enter this next chapter of our partnership with DCT Abu Dhabi, WebBeds remains committed to supporting Abu Dhabi’s bold vision with renewed energy, regional insight, and creative excellence. Whether through cultural tourism, destination branding, or digital engagement, we are proud to continue contributing to a city that is not only a cultural capital of the region but a beacon of heritage and innovation for the world. Great partnerships have the power to build legacies, and we are honoured to be coauthors in this inspiring story.”

Key outcomes of this renewed partnership include the development of joint marketing campaigns designed to directly benefit travel and tourism stakeholders. These initiatives will significantly expand Abu Dhabi's global reach, targeting increased visitor numbers from 20 key source markets worldwide

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi:

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture, creative and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

For more information about the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit: dctabudhabi.ae and visitabudhabi.ae

About WebBeds

Launched in 2013, WebBeds is a global marketplace for the travel trade, providing powerful distribution solutions that make selling and buying travel products easier. It sources accommodation and destination services from travel suppliers, aggregates and merchandises that content in the WebBeds platform, then distributes it to its global network of travel trade buyers, who sell to the travelling public.

Hotels and other suppliers - global and regional hotel chains, independent hotels, apartments, resorts, attractions, transfer and sightseeing companies and more - can sell their products to a global network of online and offline travel buyers through robust solutions that provide greater inventory control to simplify distribution, and leverage WebBeds enhanced analytics to inform inventory optimisation choices – saving costs and increasing revenue.

Travel buyers - online travel agencies, retail travel agents, corporate travel managers, tour operators, wholesalers, tourism boards, super apps, DMC’s, group providers, airlines and more - can integrate the hundreds of thousands of hotels and ground services in the WebBeds marketplace through simple and seamless API connectivity, or they can search, shop and book online through one of WebBeds trade only booking sites.

WebBeds operates globally through four geographic regions – Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA (Middle East and Africa) and Americas - with over 1,900 travel professionals working in 120 cities across 50 countries worldwide. WebBeds also operates specialist brand UHI. UHI is a genuine pioneer, providing online pilgrimage travel services to travel agencies worldwide.

Find out more about the WebBeds business at www.webbeds.com

WebBeds is a travel brand of Web Travel Group (ASX: WEB)