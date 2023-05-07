Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) have joined forces to position the emirate as a leading health tourism destination, catering to the needs of both the international and domestic markets through a comprehensive range of services across wellness tourism, medi-wellness, and medical tourism.

Following the completion of Abu Dhabi’s health tourism strategy, DCT Abu Dhabi will lead the partnership in collaboration with DoH Abu Dhabi, as outlined in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed at the Arabian Travel Market 2023. The MoU details the ongoing cooperation between the entities to provide the best available services to patients visiting the emirate.

H.E. Saleh Mohamed Saleh Al Geziry, the Director General for Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: "Our partnership with the Department of Health aims to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading destination for health tourism. With its advanced healthcare infrastructure and a reputation for pioneering medical advancements, Abu Dhabi offers a compelling value proposition. Combined with its sophisticated tourism offering and diverse range of experiences that visitors can discover at their own pace, the partnership marks the start of a new chapter for the continued growth of Abu Dhabi’s tourism sector.”

Hind Al Zaabi, Executive Director of Healthcare Facilities at DoH: "Following the directives of our wise leadership, our collaboration with DCT Abu Dhabi reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a global leading destination for healthcare and medical tourism. Supported by our robust infrastructure, our state-of-the-art equipment, and our skilled healthcare workforce, we seek to provide patients with the highest quality of care, for members of our community, and for those visiting from abroad.”

Al Zaabi added: “This partnership will see the creation of specialised medical tourism programmes, while coordinating with all our public and private partners across the healthcare ecosystem”.

To showcase the superior services available for medical tourists, DoH and representatives from partner hospitals were present at the Experience Abu Dhabi stand at this year’s Arabian Travel Market. DoH and partner hospitals showcased the advanced healthcare services on offer across various fields, including oncology, cardiology, neurology and orthopedics, and renowned facilities to domestic and international medical tourists. By meeting with international entities with expertise across the field, DoH and DCT Abu Dhabi have been able to gather valuable insights into the needs of patients, to ensure the continued delivery of the highest quality of healthcare in the emirate and make their overall experience in Abu Dhabi unique.

Notably, Abu Dhabi's healthcare sector is well equipped with leading healthcare providers and renowned professionals, combining six of the world’s top healthcare institutions in the same place. Additionally, Abu Dhabi has tailored programmes available to provide patients with high-end medical services and ensure the delivery of excellent care for its visitors, as soon as they arrive to the emirate.

Abu Dhabi’s healthcare patients and their companions also benefit from the emirate’s outstanding infrastructure and amenities. World-class accommodations, natural beauty, a vibrant cultural scene, an array of international dining options, numerous leisure attractions and a packed, year-round events calendar ensures there is no shortage of comfort and entertainment for medical and wellness tourists in Abu Dhabi.