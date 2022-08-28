Abu Dhabi - The Department of Community Development (DCD) has collaborated with Prometric, a technology-driven global assessment service provider, to automate their assessment processes for social care professionals’ licensing procedures. This partnership is aimed at facilitating and improving the efficiency of licensing processes. Through automation, DCD intends to conduct more assessments on a regular basis than any local and international facilities. Under this initiative, applicants can undergo evaluation at any of the 3000 centers in Prometric’s channel, located in 160 countries around the world.

H.E. Mubarak Salem Al Ameri, Executive Director of Social Licensing and Control Sector at Department of Community Development (DCD) said: “Our partnership with Prometric reflects our commitment to boosting the quality of our services. This is a significant step towards improving our operations and adopting an integrated assessment model for professionals based on broad criterions, as well as facilitating licensing procedures, ensuring the eligibility of applicants, and providing improved services to diverse social groups who benefit from the service."

“Automating the competency assessments for social care professionals comprised of various stages, including setting standards and developing questions for all categories of social care professionals licensed by the department, in addition to reviewing the tests developed by specialists in the field and conducting several experimental operations, in collaboration with external and internal partners.,” H.E. Al Ameri added.

Furthermore, the DCD has created a guidelines’ manual for individuals taking the assessments, to guarantee that the applicants are fully prepared for the licensing tests. The manual includes information on topics including a brief overview of Abu Dhabi's DCD assessments, a list of the professions covered with the assessments and their licensing requirements, registration guidelines for the tests, test timings, contents and questions, process of receiving test results, and a reference list for test preparation.

-Ends-

About the Department of Community Development

The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi (DCD) was established in 2018 to govern the social and community-development sector through a set of policies, strategies, systems, and standards. The Department aims to improve the quality of life in the emirate and provide a dignified life for all, through high-quality, impactful, and efficient services. One of DCD’s priorities is to raise awareness about social issues pertinent to Abu Dhabi and its people and find innovative solutions.

There are 4 main entities under the umbrella of DCD, namely: Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority (ADSSA), Authority of Social Contribution - (Ma'an), Abu Dhabi Centre for Sheltering, and Humanitarian Care - (Ewa'a), and Family Care Authority (FCA). The department also collaborates with 6 partners in the community development sector in Abu Dhabi to achieve the desired goals. These entities include Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO), Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), Family Development Foundation (FDF), The Social Care and Minors Affairs Foundation (SCMAF), Abu Dhabi Housing Authority (ADHA), and Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA).

Connect with DCD on social media:

@DCDAbuDhabi