Abu Dhabi: The Department of Community Development (DCD), Abu Dhabi, celebrated the festival of Diwali with the Indian community of Abu Dhabi, in an effort to promote a culture of integration and social solidarity in the Abu Dhabi community. The DCD is responsible for regulation of the social sector, which provides licenses for non-Muslim worship areas in the Emirate, and it aims to celebrate the cultural diversity in the Emirate by participating the social events of various communities. Through this, the Department aims at contributing to the principles of forgiveness and friendship among society members.

H.E. Mohamed Helal Al Balooshi, Executive Director of the Strategic Affairs office and Acting Executive Director of the Community Engagement and Sports Sector at the DCD, highlighted the significance of participating in celebrations of various delegations, as it fortifies friendship values and social solidarity, further promoting the concept of forgiveness among society members. He stated that Diwali is one of the largest festivals of India, and celebrating such occasion is significant as Abu Dhabi has a large population of Indian residents. This reflects Abu Dhabi’s cultural connectivity by recognising various culture, traditions, and customs of different nationalities.

He further said that embracing other nationalities and their culture enables societal development, promotes social solidarity and forgiveness among society members, as well as fosters a sense of mutual respect and understanding. In line with the guidelines of the wise leadership, the Abu Dhabi community recognises the significance of cultural diversity, and enables them to open up to various nationalities with varied cultures and backgrounds.

Diwali is one of the largest festivals celebrated in India, and it is a time for family and friends to get together and exchange gifts expressing their solidarity. The participation of DCD in this celebration reflects its dedication to strengthen the spirit of community interaction and brotherly relations, as well as promoting community harmony. The participation aims at strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a sanctuary of peace, social collaboration, forgiveness, and brotherly relations regionally and internationally.

About the Department of Community Development

The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi (DCD) was established in 2018 to govern the social and community-development sector through a set of policies, strategies, systems, and standards. The Department aims to improve the quality of life in the emirate and provide a dignified life for all, through high-quality, impactful, and efficient services. One of DCD’s priorities is to raise awareness about social issues pertinent to Abu Dhabi and its people and find innovative solutions.

There are 4 main entities under the umbrella of DCD, namely: Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority (ADSSA), Authority of Social Contribution - (Ma'an), Abu Dhabi Centre for Sheltering, and Humanitarian Care - (Ewa'a), and Family Care Authority (FCA). The department also collaborates with 6 partners in the community development sector in Abu Dhabi to achieve the desired goals. These entities include Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO), Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), Family Development Foundation (FDF), The Social Care and Minors Affairs Foundation (SCMAF), Abu Dhabi Housing Authority (ADHA), and Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA).

