The Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT), the first accredited training centre of the Gemmological Association of Great Britain (Gem-A) in the Middle East, has announced strong demand for registration in the sixth edition of its Gemmology Foundation Programme. This surge highlights the significance of the certification in Bahrain, and the region, as a key qualifier for developing international expertise in the field of gemstones.

The programme follows a curriculum endorsed by Gem-A, the world’s oldest institution for gem and jewellery education, leveraging over 110 years of accumulated experience to deliver world-class training to aspiring professionals.

DANAT affirmed that the Gemmology Foundation Programme has gained recognition and appeal among professionals seeking a credible certification accredited by the British Ofqual. The programme enables graduates to use prestigious titles such as FGA, internationally acknowledged symbols of excellence and expertise in gemmology, underscoring competence and professionalism whilst enhancing career opportunities and credibility in the field.

The programme also serves as a vital prerequisite for individuals aspiring to pursue a gemmology diploma. Additionally, graduates will gain the opportunity to become members of the Gemmological Association of Great Britain (Gem-A), further enhancing their professional standing.

Beyond its academic credentials, the programme equips participants with essential knowledge and skills to make informed gemstone purchasing decisions, helping them avoid costly financial mistakes and fostering confidence in their expertise.

Mrs. Noora Jamsheer, CEO of DANAT Institute, expressed pride in offering the Gemmology Foundation Programme, which has helped many global gemstone leaders build successful careers through the prestigious Gem-A certification, and said, “We are committed to guiding our students from Bahrain and the region along the same path toward excellence and success,"

Mrs. Jamsheer emphasised that registration remains open for individuals looking to enhance their expertise and skills in the jewellery industry or embark on a new career in this dynamic field, and highlighted the significant value that the Gem-A certification brings to participants’ professional journeys, positioning them for greater career success.

The program is set to commence on February 20, 2025, running for 16 weeks with sessions held once a week, offering participants a flexible schedule to balance their studies with other commitments.

For more information about GEM-A Gemmology Foundation Programme, interested individuals can contact +973 38000428.

About DANAT:

Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT) was established in 2017, under the aegis of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain. It was formed as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat), the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom. Its vision is to become the world’s preferred institute for natural pearls and gemstones’ third-party verification services and scientific research.

As a reflection of Bahrain’s ancient pearling history and the strong desire to protect this heritage, DANAT was established as the guardian of global gemological excellence. It plays a vital role in ensuring, protecting and enhancing public trust in pearls, gemstones and jewellery. DANAT is an authority on industry standards, scientific knowledge and education, and is committed to maintaining the highest standards of professional and personal ethics.