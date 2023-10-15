Abu Dhabi: The Cultural Programs and Heritage Festivals Committee – Abu Dhabi has launched a book by the UAE Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, at the Abu Dhabi Poetry Festival.

The book, named Diwan, contains 149 examples of Sheikh Zayed’s personal poems and responses to other renowned poets. The works cover a variety of categories, including brotherhood, patriotism, and social aspects of Sheikh Zayed’s life and personality.

The release of the book highlights the efforts to promote and preserve the UAE’s cultural history.