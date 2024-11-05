Muscat, Oman— CTM360, a commercial member of OIC-CERT, actively participated in two pivotal cybersecurity events in Muscat: the 11th General Meeting of the Computer Emergency Response Team of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC-CERT) and the Regional Cybersecurity Week 2024, organized by the ITU-Arab Regional Cybersecurity Centre (ITU-ARCC). Both events gathered leaders, experts, and industry stakeholders to enhance cybersecurity cooperation and build resilience across the Arab and Islamic regions.

At the OIC-CERT General Meeting, CTM360’s CEO and Founder, Mr. Mirza Asrar Baig, presented his “3C’s Strategy” for cybersecurity: Coordination, Collaboration, and Communication. His strategy focused on a coordinated response to digital threats, collaborative development of solutions, and robust information sharing to strengthen cybersecurity across sectors. He also highlighted the importance of initiatives such as Cross-Sector Cybersecurity Health Checks, Cybersecurity People Enablement, and Elevating the Community as pillars for a resilient digital ecosystem.

Mr. Baig also took the stage as a featured speaker at the Regional Cybersecurity Week 2024, presenting “Offensive Defense” strategies essential for safeguarding the digital economy. His session emphasized the need for proactive, forward-thinking approaches to prevent cyber incidents and highlighted the critical role of resilience in combating emerging digital threats.

CTM360’s participation underscores its dedication to setting industry benchmarks and advancing regional cybersecurity. Recognized by industry leaders such as Gartner and Forrester, CTM360 continues to deliver measurable outcomes through its Digital Risk Protection stack. The company's latest Community Edition Platform, offered at no cost to SMEs globally, aims to help businesses take control of their digital presence.

CTM360’s next appearance will be at Black Hat MEA 2024 in Saudi Arabia, where it will be exhibiting at Booth H1, T119, in Hall 2.

For more information about CTM360, visit www.ctm360.com