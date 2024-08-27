Sharjah: With over 1 million students returning to classrooms this school year, a crucial phase of psychological, physical, and academic development begins, guided by more than 23,000 educational professionals, including teachers, school administrators, and specialists. This journey presents challenges for all stakeholders.

In response, the Child Safety Department (CSD), an affiliate of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah, has issued essential guidelines to assist parents, teachers, and educators in navigating these challenges. The focus is on creating a secure and supportive environment, reinforcing CSD's commitment to providing every student with a safe and enriching the upcoming academic year’s experience.

Open communication

The guidelines underscore the importance of open communication between parents and children. They recommend that parents regularly engage with their children about their school experiences, thoughts, and feelings. Educating children on the dangers of bullying, the importance of kindness, and the need to respect privacy by addressing personal matters discreetly are highlighted as crucial steps in building trust and fostering a supportive environment.

Cybersafety

Recognising the importance of online safety, parents are advised to establish clear rules for internet use, educate their children about the risks of sharing personal information online, and consistently monitor their online activities. Parental controls, coupled with discussions on the potential dangers of social media, are recommended to promote safe and responsible internet use.

Healthy body, healthy mind

CSD emphasises the crucial role of physical health in a child's overall well-being and academic success. Parents should ensure their children get sufficient sleep, consume balanced meals, and engage in daily physical activities. Attending school meetings to stay informed about their child’s progress further supports their physical and academic development.

Raising awareness of bullying

Creating a classroom environment where respect and support are paramount is crucial. Teachers are called upon to implement and strictly enforce clear anti-bullying policies, with an emphasis on encouraging students to report any incidents immediately.

Collaboration with parents

The guidelines provided by CSD for teachers and school counsellors emphasise the importance of close collaboration with parents to address any behavioural or academic issues in children. This includes keeping parents informed about their child's academic progress, working together to develop strategies to support the child's growth, and fostering professional development by staying updated on the latest educational, psychological, and child safety trends. Continuous communication between the educational staff and parents is crucial in building bridges of trust and understanding, which opens channels for dialogue and insight into all aspects of the child's academic and social life.

Hanadi Al Yafei, Director of CSD, underscored the importance of this period in a child’s life: “As the new school year begins, with over 1 million students returning to their classrooms, our role as parents is more critical than ever. We must protect our children and ensure their safety, particularly against the challenges posed by the digital world. We must shield them from bullying and provide a supportive environment—at school, home, or online—. Equally important is educating them on self-protection and facing challenges with courage. Our children are our future, and their protection is a moral and national responsibility.