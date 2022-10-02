The Ajman Business Women’s Council (AJBWC) at the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), with the Punitive and Correctional Institution at the RAK Police General Headquarters, discussed ways of joint cooperation to market handicrafts and products produced by the Institution’s inmates and mechanisms to encourage them to increase production. The two parties agreed to market and promote products through the "Rufof" initiative of the AJBWC and to offer products at a group of approved points of sale in marketing centers and government agencies.

Dr. Amna Khalifa Al Ali stressed the efforts of the AJBWC in enhancing cooperation and partnership with government and private agencies, with the aim of improving the quality of life, increasing the happiness of the individual and society, as well as, providing innovative marketing initiatives that keep pace with the AJBWC’s goals. She also praised the quality level of products of the institution’s inmates, which reflects the efforts of those in charge of providing the appropriate environment, tools, and training necessary to improve the quality of products and increase its competitiveness in the market.

For his part, Colonel Abdullah Muhammad Al-Haimer, Acting Director of the Punitive and Correctional Institution at RAK Police, stressed that the institution is keen to promote a culture of self-employment among inmates and encourage them to develop their skills and abilities. He also explained that the Institution does not hesitate to provide appropriate support and training to inmates and connect them with the local community by diversifying the marketing channels for their products.

