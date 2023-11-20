Abu Dhabi: The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) in collaboration with the Dubai International Holy Quran Award, has issued 8,000 silver commemorative coins to mark the Award’s silver jubilee.

The coins celebrate the achievements of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award since its establishment in 1997. The Award has succeeded in spreading Quranic culture, encouraging the spirit of competition in memorising the Holy Quran, and honoured individuals who have excelled at memorising it.

Each silver coin weighs 28 grams, and has a nominal value of 25 dirhams. There are eight different coins, each with their own unique design relating to the various contests and activities held by the Dubai International Holy Quran Award.

The front side of the coins features coloured designs and the name of the Award in both Arabic and English languages, to commemorate the “Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mus’haf”, “Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Center for Quranic Manuscripts”, “Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak International Holy Quran Contest”, “Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Quran Contest”, “Sheikh Rashid Bin Mohammed Contest for the Most Beautiful Recitation”, “Dubai International Holy Quran Contest”, “The Islamic Personality”, “UAE National Memorizer Programme”. The back side of the coins features an image of Dubai Holy Quran Award building.

These commemorative coins will be handed to the organising committee of the Award, and will not be available for sale at the CBUAE headquarters and its branches.

