Abu Dhabi: His Excellency Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), Chairman of the Islamic Finance and the Halal Industry Development Committee, chaired the first meeting of the committee, established by UAE Cabinet Resolution in 2025. During the meeting, the members discussed and approved the committee’s operational framework, mechanisms for implementing its tasks, and strategic plans for 2025–2026. The meeting also reviewed key strategic projects aimed at strengthening the UAE’s position as a leading global hub for the Islamic finance, halal industry, and sustainable Islamic philanthropy.

The meeting was attended by several committee members: H.E. Younis Haji AlKhoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, H.E. Omar Suwain Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, H.E. Abdullah Ahmed Al Saleh, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy & Tourism, H.E. Mohammed Abdul Rahman Al Hawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Investment, H.E. Fahad Al Gergawi, Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Trade, H.E. Ahmed Saeed Al Qamzi, Assistant Governor for Banking and Insurance Supervision, H.E. Waleed Saeed Al Awadhi, CEO of the Securities and Commodities Authority, H.E. Ahmed Rashid Al Neyadi, Director-General of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments, and Zakat, H.E. Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of the Dubai International Financial Centre Authority, representative of Dubai Government.

At its inaugural meeting, the Committee approved the implementation plans for the initiatives and projects outlined in its 2025–2026 strategy, in addition to the establishment of sub-committees to support its work through coordination with the ministries, local authorities and private sector companies. These subcommittees will submit periodic reports to the Committee on the progress of strategy implementation. The subcommittees include: the Islamic Finance Subcommittee, chaired by the CBUAE; the Halal Industry Subcommittee, chaired by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology; and the Islamic Philanthropy and Sustainable Finance Subcommittee, chaired by the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments, and Zakat.

H.E. Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the CBUAE, Chairman of the committee stated: “Developing Islamic finance and the halal industry is a fundamental pillar of the UAE’s comprehensive development vision, with the aim of enhancing economic diversification strategy and strengthening the UAE's competitiveness and leadership position in global markets. Through the committee, we work to advance the vision of the UAE wise leadership and achieve the goals of the UAE’s Islamic Finance and Halal Industry Strategy. This includes promoting integration between Islamic finance and the halal industry and sustainable Islamic philanthropy, in accordance with the highest international standards and practices, while facilitating Islamic finance activities such as banking, takaful, sukuk, and non-banking financial services. H.E. added: “We appreciate the role played by participating entities, the efforts of committee members, and their constructive collaboration with the private sector to achieve strategic objectives and implement key initiatives that reinforce the UAE’s position in Islamic Finance, Halal Industry and sustainable Islamic philanthropy worldwide.”