Manama, Bahrain: - The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the monthly issue of the Sukuk Al-Salam Islamic securities, has been oversubscribed by 269%.

Subscriptions worth BD 115.721 million were received for the BD 43 million issue, which carries a maturity of 91 days.

The expected return on the issue, which begins on 14th February 2024 and matures on 15th May 2024, is 6.00% compared to 6.35% of the previous issue on 10th January 2024.

The Sukuk Al-Salam are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is issue No.274 (BH00085101I7) of the short-term Sukuk Al-Salam series.

-Ends-