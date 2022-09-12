Manama, Bahrain: - The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the monthly issue of the Sukuk Al-Salam Islamic securities, has been fully subscribed by 100%.

Subscriptions worth BD 43 million were received for the BD 43 million issue, which carries a maturity of 91 days.

The expected return on the issue, which begins on 14th September 2022 and matures on 14th December 2022, is 3.79% compared to 3.80% of the previous issue on 17th August 2022.

The Sukuk Al-Salam are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is issue No.257 (BH00058S0125) of the short-term Sukuk Al-Salam series.

-Ends-